11:11 L.U.C.K.: INTRODUCING 11:11: A New Fashion Brand with A Purpose

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / 11:11, the fashion brand dedicated to raising awareness about mental health issues, is proud to announce its official launch. Founded on principles of love, unity, care, and kindness, 11:11 aims to break the stigma surrounding mental health through fashion and art.

About 11:11

11:11 is not just a fashion brand; it's a movement. The mission is to create a kinder world by promoting mental health awareness. Every piece of clothing crafted by 11:11 is infused with love and care, embodying the commitment to embracing oneself as the first step to healing.

Their Debut Collection: "Stranger Than Reality"

The debut collection, "Stranger Than Reality," carries a powerful message related to mental health awareness. Each garment is designed to provoke thought and conversation about mental health, fostering unity among individuals who may feel alone on their mental health journey.

Charitable Giving

At 11:11, the belief in giving back is strong. The brand pledges to donate 2% to mental health charities. By supporting 11:11, individuals are not only embracing fashion but also contributing to a cause that can make a significant difference in people's lives.

Together, We Can Make a Difference

Join 11:11 in their mission to promote mental health awareness through fashion, love, and unity. Together, they can make a difference in the lives of those affected by mental health challenges.

