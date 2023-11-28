10101.art Announces The First Banksy NFT Sale

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / 10101.art disrupts the conventional NFT market by announcing a unique Banksy art sale, where each NFT is directly linked to a physical piece of Banksy's artwork. This distinctive approach not only redefines the authenticity and value of art-based NFTs but also marks a significant difference from the numerous digital-only Banksy representations previously seen in the blockchain space.

Why Banksy Stands Out

Banksy's art stands out not just for its controversial and often politically charged content, but also for its exceptional performance in the art market. For instance, in June 2021, the average annual sold price of Banksy prints was £64,794, indicating robust interest in Banksy pieces.

His first official solo exhibition in 14 years, held at Glasgow's Gallery of Modern Art, broke box office records, attracting 180,000 visitors during its 10-week run. This level of public engagement is proof of Banksy's widespread appeal and the significant interest in his work.

The financial performance of Banksy's art at auctions further solidifies his status in the art world. At Christie's Auction, Banksy's screenprints have sold for prices ranging from £7,500 to as high as £475,000 , highlighting the considerable value of his prints.

NFT Market: A Resilient Comeback

The NFT sector is witnessing a comeback. Key indicators include Disney's plan to launch an NFT platform by late 2023 , signaling a leap toward mainstream adoption. Furthermore, recent high-value sales such as EtherRock NFTs and Bitcoin Rock Ordinals, each garnering over $100,000 , reflect a market regaining momentum. Data from CryptoSlam reinforces this trend, revealing almost a 100% uptick in NFT sales within the last 30 days at the moment of writing this article. These metrics paint a clear picture: the NFT market is not just surviving; it's thriving. And now it's a good moment to pay attention to it again.

10101.art's Approach

10101.art is redefining art ownership, including Banksy's works. Their approach is straightforward yet revolutionary: linking each NFT to a real piece of Banksy's art.

Unlike previous attempts where Banksy's art was either destroyed to create a digital version or simply copied as NFTs without tangible asset backing, 10101.art ensures each token is directly linked to a physical fragment of Banksy's artwork. This method guarantees ownership of an actual piece of art, merging the tangible value of rare paintings with the digital evolution of blockchain.

For their first major sale, 10101.art offers fragments of Banksy's "Turf War," a piece depicting Winston Churchill. So anyone can buy a fragment of an original Banksy art print backed by a unique DeFi protocol and an exhaustive legal framework. This makes the often unattainable Banksy art accessible to a broader audience. The process involves offline inspection, authentication, and legal registration, ensuring that each fragment owner becomes a legally approved co-owner of the art piece.

Banksy's "Turf War" Pre-Sale: Timely Opportunity

10101.art is gearing up for an exciting pre-sale event featuring Banksy's "Turf War," starting November 27th, with prices beginning at just $60. Unlike previous sales where Banksy's art was either digitized or replicated without physical links, 10101.art ensures each purchase is connected to a fragment of authentic Banksy's print.

As the pre-sale approaches, art enthusiasts and Banksy fans are invited to join the waitlist, entering a world where owning a Banksy is no longer a distant dream but a reachable reality.



Contact 10101.art:

info@10101.art

Paul Gomez

Medium https://blog.10101.art/

Website: https://10101.art/

Telegram: https://t.me/gallery10101

Twitter: https://twitter.com/10101_art

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/10101art

Instagram: https://instagram.com/10101.art?igshid=MzMyNGUyNmU2YQ==

SOURCE: 10101.art

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/809603/10101art-announces-the-first-banksy-nft-sale