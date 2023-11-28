dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company"), a global leader in carbon emission reduction technology, had its French distributor, IPMD SAS, attend, with a large booth, the biennial trade fair for haulage and urban transport professionals, Solutrans, which belongs to the "la Fédération Française de Carrosserie".

Solutrans is where innovation and information in the Heavy Goods Vehicle sector come together. Solutrans, the global hub for heavy light commercial vehicles took place in Lyon (France) from 21 to 25 November 2023.

dynaCERT's distributor IPMD SAS indicated that Solutrans 2023 was its official launch in France and the trade show ended on a very satisfactory note for dynaCERT and distributor IPMD SAS. They indicated that the biennial trade show for industrial and urban vehicle transport was a mobilizing event on vital issues for transport players: the imperative to accelerate the energy transition. IPMD SAS further indicated that transport companies and mobility professionals in France gave dynaCERT's HydraGEN Technology a very positive reception, as the technology is designed to provide a concrete and immediate response to the challenges of energy and ecological transition.

Through IPMD SAS, in preparation for its commercial launch in France, HydraGEN has already been in service with several French transportation operators since May 2023 on a wide variety of vehicles, representing seven manufacturers: trucks, line buses, school buses and commercial vehicles.

Enrico Schläpfer, VP of Global Sales of dynaCERT, stated, "IPMD's official launch of the HydraGEN technology at this year's Solutrans in Lyon has attracted great interest from the French transportation industry as well as the associated industry associations. Once again this shows how important the decarbonization of this particular industrial sector can become. Thanks to HydraGEN technology, designed to reduce pollutant emissions such as CO2, NOx etc., its benefits can be deployed in cities, agglomerations, and rural areas. HydraGEN technology development in France looks promising, with additional purchase confirmations prior and during Solutrans and installations scheduled before year end. In addition, agreements with dealers and truck workshops are being set up to strengthen and extend the dealer and installer network."

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology along with its proprietary HydraLytica Telematics, a means of monitoring fuel consumption and calculating GHG emissions savings designed for the tracking of possible future Carbon Credits for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, which has shown to lower carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

