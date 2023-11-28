Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 28

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 27 November 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 27 November 2023 622.77 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 613.88 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

28 November 2023