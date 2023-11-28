AbTherx, Inc.: AbTherx Appoints David Meininger, PhD, MBA as Chief Business Officer

Biopharma executive with proven track record brings substantial strategy, business development, and licensing experience to AbTherx leadership team

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / AbTherx, a privately held biotech company with innovative technologies that enable and accelerate antibody discovery, today announced the appointment of David Meininger, PhD, MBA to the newly created position of Chief Business Officer. Dr. Meininger will be responsible for overseeing AbTherx's strategic planning, partnerships and collaborations, and licensing activities.

Dr. Meininger has over 25 years of biopharma experience and a diverse background that spans startup, midsize, and industry-leading organizations, where he has proven himself successful in new company formation, business development, and licensing. Prior to joining AbTherx, Dr. Meininger was the Co-founder and CEO of Link Immunotherapeutics. While there, he played an integral role in the company's formation, successful fundraising, and development of next-generation T-cell engaging therapies. Prior to his time at Link, Dr. Meininger was Chief Business Officer at Trianni, where he was responsible for dramatically expanding the company's licensing activities, including value creation through transactions with large pharmaceutical and biotech partners. Earlier in his career, Dr. Meininger held senior BD&L and biotherapeutic research roles of increasing responsibility at a number of companies, including Merck, Boehringer Ingelheim, Amgen, and Genentech.

Dr. Meininger received his PhD from the University of California, San Diego and his MBA from the University of Washington, Michael G. Foster School of Business.

"We're delighted to welcome Dave to our leadership team at such an exciting moment for AbTherx as we advance our Atlas Mouse platform and technology pipeline into expanded commercialization," said Justin Mika, Chief Executive Officer of AbTherx. "Dave has a track record of driving strategic alliances that move novel medicines closer to patients. His licensing expertise and deep understanding of the drug development landscape are critical to executing our near-term strategic initiatives while planning thoughtfully for the future."

"AbTherx is overcoming challenges that have limited advancements in the discovery of therapeutic antibodies and has assembled a skilled and highly motivated team," said David Meininger, Chief Business Officer of AbTherx. "I look forward to joining the team at this exciting stage and broadly distributing innovative technologies and capabilities that will make a meaningful difference in outcomes for patients with serious unmet medical needs."

About AbTherx

AbTherx is advancing medicine with novel technologies that accelerate and enable therapeutic antibody discovery. AbTherx's Atlas Mouse platform enables the development of a clinically validated bispecific antibody format most similar to native antibodies and uses natural mechanisms to generate long CDR3 antibodies to improve the chance of success against challenging drug targets such as GPCRs and ion channels. AbTherx is also increasing access to transgenic mice expressing full human antibody diversity. Through technology licensing and research collaborations, AbTherx partners with drug developers of all sizes to overcome the most demanding challenges in delivering innovative medicines. For more information, please visit www.abtherx.com.

