

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWEOY.PK), a German electric utility company, announced on Tuesday that it will invest 55 billion euros worldwide from 2024 to 2030 to expand its green portfolio to more than 65 gigawatts or GW.



The company intends to invest in renewable energy, batteries, flexible generation and hydrogen projects.



'More than half of the €55 billion that RWE plans to invest net from 2024 to 2030 is earmarked for Europe,' the company said in a statement.



This comprises projects with a capacity of more than 100 GW. The company has also set a target of adding more than 30 GW of net capacity to its portfolio.



Following the investments, the company is expecting Adjusted net income in this decade to grow by an average of 12 percent annually to 3 billion euros in 2030.



It also expects an average annual increase of 14 percent in adjusted EBITDA in this decade, with adjusted EBITDA amounting to more than 9 billion euros in 2030.



Currently, RWE shares are trading at 39.46 EUR, up 2.79% in Germany.



