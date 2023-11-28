LinkedIn Giving Tuesday Product Giveaway to 20K Nonprofit Professionals Valuing at a Total of $23.7M

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Today, LinkedIn, the world's largest professional network, launched a global product giveaway valued at a total of $23.7M for Giving Tuesday. Up to 20,000 eligible nonprofit professionals will receive a free 1-year Sales Navigator Core subscription through the LinkedIn for Nonprofits program. Applications are now live at https://nonprofit.linkedin.com/givingtuesday

With Sales Navigator Core, nonprofit professionals can identify high-potential prospects with advanced search filters, establish an authentic connection through InMail messages, keep track of existing and potential donors' activity to spot the optimal time to reach out, and much more.

According to data by Classy, nonprofit organizations generate +30% of their annual income between mid-Nov and Dec. 31, posing a perfect opportunity for LinkedIn for Nonprofits to offer additional support to global nonprofit professionals. Other supporting data:

Global survey data from LinkedIn's Impact Insight: Nonprofit Fundraising and Donor Generosity report reveals that: 64% of surveyed nonprofit professionals say they have successfully used LinkedIn to connect with a potential donor. LinkedIn members are more likely than the average internet user to donate to nonprofit organizations (87% vs. 75%). 67% of surveyed global nonprofit professionals agree that LinkedIn is a valuable tool for fundraising.

According to Classy's State of Modern Philanthropy 2023, LinkedIn has the highest conversation rate (33%) of any social media platform.

The Sales Navigator Core giveaway was launched to boost the impact and capacity of nonprofit organizations by helping them better cultivate potential donors and build strong relationships in a trusted, professional environment throughout the end-of-year giving season and into 2024. Nonprofit professionals must apply and complete an eligibility verification process to receive this promotion. Nonprofit professionals can apply here at https://nonprofit.linkedin.com/givingtuesday

About the campaign

This product giveaway is part of LinkedIn's larger giving season campaign, which encourages members, LinkedIn employees, and nonprofits to embody the act of giving in support of the nonprofit community before, during, and after the busy year-end giving season. In addition to the giveaway, LinkedIn is inviting members to share on platform how the act of giving has impacted their professional or personal lives; encouraging global LinkedIn employees to volunteer and donate to nonprofits throughout the remainder of the year; and sharing a cascade of free resources to support nonprofits to drive impact during giving season and beyond, shared via the LinkedIn for Nonprofits channels from Dec - mid. Jan.

About LinkedIn

LinkedIn connects the world's professionals to make them more productive and successful, and transforms the way companies hire, market, sell, and learn. Our vision is to create economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce. LinkedIn has 1 billion members and has offices around the globe.

About LinkedIn for Nonprofits

LinkedIn for Nonprofits offers nonprofit organizations access to free online resources, ways to connect with the nonprofit community, and the ability to purchase discounted LinkedIn products so they can drive their missions forward. This is done by 1) educating nonprofit professionals on LinkedIn and its products through free resources, educational events, and a dedicated support team, 2) offering a significant discount on LinkedIn Talent, Learning, and Fundraising products to eligible organizations, and 3) nurturing the global nonprofit community on LinkedIn through nonprofit-specific content, Groups, and LinkedIn Live events. Learn more: https://nonprofit.linkedin.com/

