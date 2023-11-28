Infinx Healthcare Named as Representative Vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for Intelligent Prior Authorization, U.S. Healthcare Organizations

Research firm Gartner recognizes Infinx Healthcare in their first ever Market Guide for Intelligent Prior Authorization for U.S. healthcare organizations.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / The research and consulting firm Gartner has included Infinx Healthcare as a representative vendor in their first ever Market Guide for Intelligent Prior Authorization ("iPA"), U.S. healthcare organizations.

The iPA Market Guide narrows the list to 12 vendors that met three of the five key capabilities identified and have had their product on the market for at least a year. For named vendors, Garner verified with two public sources that the vendors had their current product in the market for at least a year.

The Market Guide highlights how "clinician burnout, cost optimization, care access pressure and regulations create incentives to automate prior authorization." The report identifies solutions and the evaluation criteria U.S. healthcare CIOs should use when selecting the best prior authorization tool for their business.

Gartner defines an iPA application as a "U.S.-healthcare-specific solution that helps payers' and providers' IT and business teams deliver transparent, frictionless and accurate PAs to ensure timely care delivery" and reduce high administrative burdens through features like APIs, NLP and AI tools, workflow automation, predictive processing and consumer-centric experiences.

"iPA is a new, emerging market, and the technology continues to evolve as payers and providers tackle manual clinical and administrative workflow obstacles," according to the Gartner report.

"Healthcare organizations have many options when it comes to technology vendors, but this latest inclusion of our company in Gartner's first ever iPA Market Guide provides more confidence for providers considering our prior authorization solution for their organization," says Jaideep Tandon, Chairman and CEO of Infinx.

"We agree that intelligent prior authorization leverages more than just AI," says Tandon. "At Infinx, we use AI, automation, payer and EMR integrations, workflow logic, and workforce allocation algorithms in an easy-to-use cloud-based platform to help streamline prior authorization processes for our clients."

Next Generation of Intelligent Prior Authorization

Prior authorizations have historically been manual and time-consuming with little transparency for payers, providers and patients. But today's AI and built-in automation platforms are eliminating many of these repetitive tasks, such as manual data entry or checking for status updates. As a result, the platform enables staff to focus on more pressing patient care issues.

It's estimated U.S. healthcare payers authorize 182 million prior authorizations each year, according to the Medical Group Management Association. And only 26 percent of those claim submissions are done electronically at provider facilities and clinics.

Intelligent Prior Authorizations use APIs, NLP and AI to automate decision-making between healthcare providers and payers. It includes workflow automations and clinical data exchanges for a payer's review, which can significantly increase administrative efficiencies with better clinical and financial outcomes.

Infinx Healthcare is a leading technology-enabled revenue cycle solutions provider. In addition to this latest inclusion as a representative vendor in Gartner's iPA Market Guide, Infinx was also recognized as a Sample Vendor for a second year in a row for Intelligent Prior Authorization in the Gartner Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers in 2023.

The healthcare IT research firm Black Book Research named Infinx Healthcare as a top 10 Vendor for the Revenue Cycle Management Software, and shortlisted them for End-to-End RCM Software and Predictive Analytics & Robotic Process Automation for 2023 and analyst firm, Everest Group, recognized Infinx as one of nine RCM Trailblazers in 2023.

About Infinx Healthcare

Infinx Healthcare works closely with providers to overcome their patient access and revenue cycle challenges by leveraging automation and intelligence to increase patient access approvals and claim reimbursements for patient care delivered. Infinx's tech-enabled solutions are built on its proprietary Healthcare Revenue Cloud technology platform to accelerate the end-to-end healthcare payment lifecycle using AI, automation, analytics, integrations, workflow logic and workforce management technology.

