Novosound enters collaboration with key opinion leader at Baylor College of Medicine, based within the Texas Medical Centre in Houston

Novosound CEO and Co-founder Dave Hughes: "Overall, we're demonstrating that we're at the forefront of wearable ultrasound sensor technology"

Dr Todd K. Rosengart said: "I have been very impressed with the Novosound technology and how we are applying it to a global clinical need, which we believe will save lives and could indeed become the next vital sign monitor"

Scottish startup Novosound has expanded its healthcare and wireless wearable ultrasound operations in the US.

The company has recently entered a wearable ultrasound collaboration with one of America's leading cardiovascular surgeons, Todd K. Rosengart, Vice President and DeBakey-Bard Chair of Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine, based within the Texas Medical Centre in Houston.

Novosound CEO, Dr Dave Hughes, said: "We're making remarkable progress in the US, venturing into varied sectors such as healthcare, wearables with several clients in the West Coast tech scene, renewables and energy, including an introductory visit to Axiom Space, which closely follows their exciting partnership announcement with the UK Space Agency."

In addition, the previously announced medical imaging collaborations with Nasdaq-listed PAVmed Inc. and dental company dSound continue to progress through significant developmental milestones.

Dave Hughes added: "We're seeing that our R&D partnerships are frequently translating to commercial agreements, and we expect to announce a number of these in 2024."

Hughes continued: "Novosound is growing rapidly across our three main sectors medical, wearables, and industrial monitoring, in North America. On the financials, this equates to us doubling revenue for the fourth year in a row, while adding expertise to the team. Overall, we're demonstrating that we're at the forefront of ultrasound sensor technology, and our clients are helping us achieve our vision, which we describe as 'Ultrasound. Integrated. Everywhere.'"

Notes:

Novosound will be featuring at Pumps Pipes in Houston on December 4, and CES 2024 9-12 January.

