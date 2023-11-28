DJ Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C) (GOVU LN) Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Nov-2023 / 12:41 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 27-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 44.8728 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7540568 CODE: GOVU LN ISIN: LU1437016204

November 28, 2023 06:41 ET (11:41 GMT)