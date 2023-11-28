Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2023) - Perseverance Metals Inc. ("Perseverance" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$2,848,066. The First Tranche included a 9.9% strategic investment from Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A) (TSX: TECK.B) (NYSE: TECK) ("Teck"), one of Canada's leading mining companies, and significant investments from two prominent resource-focused funds in Québec: SIDEX, LP ("SIDEX") and Fonds de solidarité FTQ ("Fonds FTQ").

The First Tranche of the Private Placement was comprised of 1,489,325 common shares of the Company (the "Hard Dollar Shares") issued at a price of C$0.80 per Hard Dollar Share; 864,675 common shares of the Company that qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)(the "Act") and sold to purchasers in the province of Québec (the "Québec FT Shares") at a price of C$1.52 per Québec FT Share; and 326,000 common shares of the Company that qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of the Act and sold to purchasers in the province of Ontario (the "Ontario FT Shares") at a price of CA$1.05 per Ontario FT Share.

Michael J. Tucker, President and CEO of Perseverance commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Teck, one of the world's leading diversified mining companies, as a significant strategic investor. Teck's investment in Perseverance is a strong endorsement of the quality of the portfolio of critical mineral assets we have assembled, and of the vision, culture and expertise of our management team, exploration team, board of directors, and advisory board.

"In addition, we recognize the significant endorsement represented by the investments made by SIDEX (5.0%) and Fonds FTQ (3.0%) at our still-private stage, and look forward to deploying this capital to execute aggressive exploration programs at our Lac Gayot (Quebec), Voyageur (Michigan), and Armit Lake (Ontario) nickel projects in the coming months, as we progress towards our goal of making a major North American nickel discovery."

The net proceeds received by the Company from the issuances of Québec FT Shares and Ontario FT Shares under the Private Placement will be used to incur "Canadian Exploration Expenses" which qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures", within the meaning of the Act ("Qualifying Expenditures") in connection with exploration programs to be carried out on the Company's mineral properties located in the Provinces of Québec and Ontario respectively, and which Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2023.

In connection with their participation in the Private Placement, Perseverance has granted each of Teck, SIDEX and Fonds FTQ equity participation rights allowing each party to participate on a pro rata basis in any future equity financings of the Company.

About Perseverance Metals

Perseverance Metals is pioneering a best-in-class North American critical minerals exploration company with a carefully curated, growing portfolio of high-grade nickel-copper-cobalt-PGM projects in Québec, Michigan, and Ontario. Perseverance has assembled an industry-leading board of directors, management, and technical teams, and a "hands on" advisory board with mining and capital markets skillsets encompassing greenfield nickel exploration through globally significant nickel discoveries, mine development, and production.

Perseverance was created to identify, acquire, and aggressively explore high quality critical mineral assets - with a particular focus on high-grade magmatic nickel-copper-cobalt-PGM sulphide projects - in pursuit of discoveries that will definitively achieve critical mass size and grade to advance and attract acquisition.

Perseverance's mineral projects include the Lac Gayot nickel-copper-cobalt-PGM project, which covers the entirety of the very high-grade Venus Greenstone Belt in Quebec and boasts multiple +8% nickel tenor occurrences; the Voyageur nickel-copper-cobalt-PGM project which covers 680 square kilometres of the Upper Peninsula in Michigan, 65 kilometres west of the only producing nickel mine in the United States, and the Armit Lake nickel-copper-cobalt project, which is the recently consolidated and underexplored western half of the nickel- and gold-rich Savant Lake Greenstone Belt in Ontario.

The execution of Perseverance's strategy provides investors with unrivalled exposure to multiple discovery opportunities of some of the most highly sought-after mineral deposits in the modern world.

Additional information about Perseverance Metals can be found at perseverancemetals.com.

