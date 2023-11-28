

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America announced Tuesday that it expects the arrival of the completely redesigned all-new 2024 i-FORCE Tacoma at Toyota dealerships in December 2023. The i-FORCE MAX models are expected to arrive in the spring of 2024.



The turbocharged i-FORCE 2.4-liter engine produces up to 278 horsepower and 317 lb.-ft. of torque. The available i-FORCE MAX hybrid is a showstopper, producing up to 326 horsepower and a massive 465 lb.-ft. of torque, the most torque in the mid-size truck segment.



Tacoma offers superior performance at an incredible value with a starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of just $31,500. MSRP for i-FORCE MAX models will be announced closer to the on-sale date.



Toyota Tacoma has dominated the mid-size pickup truck segment for nearly two decades, and the all-new 2024 Tacoma aims to set a new standard for modern trucks.



