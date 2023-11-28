Web3 Ventures Inc.: Web3 Ventures Commences Trading on US OTC Market Under Symbol "WEBVF"

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Web3 Ventures Inc. ("Web3" or the "Company") (CSE:WEBV)(OTC PINK:WEBVF), a leading web 3.0 company specializing in blockchain solutions, decentralized applications, announces that its subordinate voting shares have qualified to trade on the OTC Pink market under the symbol " WEBVF". In addition, the Company has also received notice of DTC eligibility. The Company's subordinate voting shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "WEBV".

"Offering transparency and liquidity have always been two primary objectives for the Company," said David Nikzad, CEO and Co-Founder of Web3. "We now have the opportunity to offer US investors the advantage to invest in various web3.0, DeFi, AI, and blockchain initiatives by way of a publicly traded company in Web3".

Liquidity Unlocked for US Investors

The OTC is a U.S. trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York, and is the premiere marketplace for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. The OTC quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. The Company also announces that its subordinate voting shares are DTC eligible under Cusip # 948445200. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

About Web3 Ventures Inc.

Web3 Ventures Inc. is a diversified investment company focused on identifying, incubating, accelerating, and developing world-class projects and applications for the decentralized web. Focused on supporting founders and entrepreneurs, Web3 Ventures' core investment pillars are blockchain-based transparency, secured identity, verified communications, and gamification, focusing on early-stage, small, & medium enterprises in the burgeoning web 3.0 sector.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. In the news release, such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding, the Company's performance, business objectives and milestones and the anticipated timing thereof; the size and terms of the Offering; and the anticipated use of net proceeds from the Offering.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable regulations and laws, including environmental, health and safety laws; the Company having sufficient working capital for future operating activities; the ability of the Company to achieve its business objectives and milestones and the anticipated timing of execution; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to achieve profitability in the 2023 fiscal year; the Company's ability to obtain additional financing for continued operations on terms acceptable to the Company; and the Company's ability to use the proceeds from the Offering for the business objectives outlined herein.

The above lists of forward-looking statements and assumptions are not exhaustive. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors and risks. These include: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; consents or authorizations required; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company's operations; currency fluctuations; environmental issues and liabilities; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the Offering on relationship, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; the inability of the Company to obtain additional financing for continued operations on terms acceptable to the Company; the lack of control over the Company's investees; risks relating to investing in the SVS; risks relating to the use of proceeds from the Offering; volatility in the market price of the Company's SVS; dilution of shareholders' holdings; negative operating cash flow; the negative effects of interest rate and exchange rate changes; the potential impact of health crises and market instability due to the COVID-19 pandemic; risks relating to the Company's reliance on key employees; limitations in the liquidity of the SVS; litigation risks; risks with the integration of new businesses and acquisitions; risks related to the Company s status as an "emerging growth company" under the U.S. securities laws; the Company's inability to expand into new business areas and geographic markets; management of growth; the risk of defaulting on existing debt; the Company s inability to continue as a going concern; and the Company's inability to achieve profitability in 2023.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

