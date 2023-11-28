

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales decreased for the sixth straight month in October, though at a slower pace, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.



The volume of retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent month-on-month in October, following a 1.4 percent fall in the previous month.



Among categories, the largest monthly decline was observed in sales of furniture and lighting, falling 3.5 percent. This was followed by a 1.1 percent drop in sales of motor vehicles.



Meanwhile, sales of fuel alone grew 4.5 percent over the month, and those of electrical goods rose 1.6 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales dropped 0.2 percent in October, reversing a 2.1 percent gain in the prior month. It was the first fall since December last year.



At the same time, the sales value advanced 3.0 percent annually, while it declined 0.2 percent a month ago.



