SolAbility: The Global Sustainable Competitiveness Index 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / The Global Sustainable Competitiveness Index evaluates the sustainability AND competitiveness of countries based on 190 quantitative performance indicators. First published in 2012, the GSCI serves as inclusive alternative to the GDP, to assess country-specific and issue-specific risks for businesses and investors, and to verify policy progress for countries. The GSCI is now officially used by four governments to benchmark their progress on the path to sustainability & competitiveness. The 190 quantitative indicators are derived from international organisations (World Bank, IMF, various UN Agencies), and are grouped into six dimensions that define the competitiveness of a nation-economy:

Natural Capital Index The given natural environment

Resource Efficiency Index Resource usage per capita and per economic output

Social Capital Index: Social cohesion, health, freedom, security, equality

Intellectual Capital & Innovation Index: Education and innovation indicators

Economic Sustainability: business and economic frameworks & performance

Governance Performance Index: Infrastructure, resource allocation, corruption, and fiscal considerations

All indicators are evaluated as-is and analysed for trends. The outcome is a comprehensive view of strengths and weaknesses for each country, as well as indication of the future direction and potential.

Key take-aways form the Global Sustainable Competitiveness Index 2023 include

Scandinavia keeps dominating the Sustainable Competitiveness Index, Sweden tops

China, ranked 30, overtakes the US (32) for the first time - China is strong in Intellectual Capital, but low in Natural Capital and Resource Intensity/Efficiency

The USA is ranked 32, is scoring particularly low in resource efficiency and social capital

Japan is ranked 12, Germany 15, the UK 16, France 18

Asian nations (Korea, Japan, China, Singapore) are leading the Intellectual Capital Index - maybe Europe and US should take note

Countries in North-Western Europe are topping the Social Capital Index

A comparison of GSCI-based rating and conventional sovereign bond ratings suggests that commonly used country credit rating fail to fully incorporate all risks and opportunities

For details, download the Global Sustainable Competitiveness Report 2023 and country-level data from the GSCI downloads section.

Global observations

The highest score in 2023 is 60 (Sweden), the global average is 43.4 out of a possible 100: the World as a whole is far from being truly sustainable competitive. A small majority (52%) of all trends across all countries are showing positive developments, indicating that we can expect small but positive improvements in the future. However, a majority of trends in Natural Capital are deteriorating: unfortunately, we have to expect a further decline in the natural environment.

Sustainable Competitiveness

What is not competitive is not sustainable, and what is not sustainable is not competitive.

Sustainable competitiveness is the ability to generate and sustain inclusive wealth without diminishing the future capability of sustaining or increasing current wealth levels. Read more on the concept of sustainable competitiveness here.

