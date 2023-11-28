

Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director, HKTDC said the public is increasingly interested in experiencing local culture. Chill 11 combines arts and culture, culinary delights and entertainment experience, adding different Hong Kong cultural nuances to bring a spectacular cultural and creative Christmas to the public.



Recently emerged star and young award-winning photographer Kelvin Yuen displays his award-winning works and photo albums.



Walk through the Chill 11 East-West Cultural Corridor and enjoy an immersive art experience that blends new art and technology, including Qin Chi-ho's 'Tang Sanjue - Bring in the Wine'

HONG KONG, Nov 28, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is launching Chill 11 at Asia World-Expo (AWE) from 23 to 26 December. Sponsored by Create Hong Kong* of the HKSAR, the event brings together arts and culture, culinary delights and entertainment experiences, as well as brands and products, creating an extraordinary retail-entertainment experience for Hong Kong and Macao residents, as well as visitors from Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area peer cities to enjoy.The HKTDC held the Chill 11 Media Day at Central Market today, offering media a first-hand experience of highlights. Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director, HKTDC, said: "Chill 11 is a brand-new attempt by HKTDC to engage friends in the GBA, including Hong Kong, Macao and nine cities in the mainland. We have recognised that both Hong Kong residents and visitors put increased emphasis on cultural experiences, rather than just shopping and having fun. Hong Kong has a lot of unique cultural characteristics, so we have positioned Chill 11 as a festival that combines arts and culture, culinary delights, shopping and entertainment, while incorporating various elements of Hong Kong's distinct culture. In addition to the 150 exhibitors featured, Chill 11 also offers close to 70 performances, activities and workshops, bringing a spectacular cultural and creative Christmas to the general public."We also hope that through the Chill 11, small and medium-sized local brands, cultural and creative products can reach out to the GBA market, showcasing Hong Kong's creative prowess and cultural influence. We believe it will further facilitate exchanges between Hong Kong and Macao, and other cities in the GBA, and at the same time boost consumption and stimulate economy in the region," Ms Chong said.Chill 11 star-studded with performances and activities for all agesChill 11 offers a star-studded line-up of performances, featuring up-and-coming Chinese singers such as After Class (Gigi Yim, Chantel Yiu, Yumi Chung and Windy Zhan) from Stars Academy, Albert Chau and Ramon Lo of Midlife, Sing & Shine, the reigning star Jackson Wan Kwong and music band the SAALAU from Jiangmen, Guangdong and more. Gabriel Choy, a star chef working in restaurants in the GBA, will give a cooking demonstration.About 30 workshops for children, young people and families will be offered, including a workshop making Hong Kong minibus signage with unique writing style of red and blue where participants can learn about the story and use their creativity to hand-make unique signage keychains.Immersive art experience and photo ops with masterpieces of art and photographyThe immersive art experience area features a corridor of East meets West, where award-winning works from the 2022 Sino-French Young Artists Competition Award (organised by the Chinese Western Culture Arts Association Limited) will be presented digitally, including Qin Chi-ho's Tang Sanjue - Bring in the Wine and Ng Chun-hei's Dear cat I miss you. The public can enjoy the poetic atmosphere within the virtual realm. Monet's The Japanese Footbridge and Van Gogh's Wheat Field with Cypresses will also be featured as animated paintings to illustrate the impressionist style of Western art and its interpretation of natural landscapes.As the first young Chinese photographer to become global champion at the International Landscape Photographer of the Year, who just unveiled a remarkable collection of stamps featuring Hong Kong's mountains and rivers, Kelvin Yuen will showcase his masterpieces including a huge backdrop of Hong Kong's famous miscanthus hotspot, Sunset Peak. He will also share photography insights and tips with audiences. Jonas Chan, a famous cat photographer, will give a Street CATography workshop to teach attendees how to capture adorable moments of feline companions. The Photographic Salon Exhibitors Association will organise the Greater Bay Area Photography Exhibition showcasing the beauty of the 11 GBA cities with 60 photos.Christmas programmes for both active and tranquil friendsChill 11 also features a massive 32-metre-long inflatable entertainment facility Chill Castle and an impressive 8-metre tall, nearly four-storey sparkling Christmas tree where adults and children can unwind and enjoy the holiday spirit. Christmas is a time for gifts, decorations and dress-ups, and Chill 11 offers a series of workshops making Christmas lamps, Christmas bear keychains, Christmas wreaths, Christmas Cloisonne stockings and snow light boxes. Star make-up artist Will Orr who was once a Good Night Show judge will also stage a Christmas trendy make-up class to help people look stunning and festive for Christmas holiday.Flavours of Hong Kong's cultural and creative productsThe trendy craft beer brand Hong Kong Whistle and Great Gourmets teamed up to brew a big-hit sauce-flavoured mocha craft beer for Chill 11, using maotai, beer ingredients, chocolate and coffee, which will be available for sale at the event. Hong Kong's iconic milk tea has always been a standout, at Chill 11, Kamcha will invite participants to their workshop to learn the art of making the smoothest Hong Kong milk tea. In addition, famous chef Charmaine will curate a menu comprising sweet, sour, bitter, spicy and salty dishes under the theme Tastes of Life, and will join a number of traditional Chinese and Western food brands in serving culinary highlights at the Art Cafe adorned with captivating paintings.Leading sunglasses brand Big Horn will bring a collection of sunglasses in collaboration with hero movie Justice League to Chill 11, including the Aquaman style for men and women. The shiny plastic frames resemble fish scales and the metal temples resemble Aquaman's harpoon, bringing it to life. StephyDesignHK will present Hong Kong-themed hand-painted silky shawls, inspired by Hong Kong's night scene, fishing villages and theme parks. The Central Market will also feature authentic Hong Kong brands, including TARTAN, Gingko House Eldershop, Good Bad Creative and Seon Hong Kong.Christmas lucky bags and convenient transportation providedChill 11 tickets are priced at HK$30, with a HK$3 discount when purchased through ticketing partner AlipayHK and Alipay App. Children, full-time students and senior citizens aged 65 or above enjoy free admission. Package tickets are also available. Two adults can enjoy one-plus-one promotion (HK$30 in total); three adults can enjoy Chill-in-Three promotion (HK$40 in total); and four adults can enjoy a Chill Combo promotion (HK$50 in total). The first 1,000 attendees on 23 December will receive a complimentary lucky bag, and limited lucky bags will be given out every day thereafter, with gifts valued at more than HK$150. There will also be a grand lucky draw for every HK$200 spent at the venue, prizes include roundtrip flight tickets to Bangkok for two, five-star hotel accommodation, theme park vouchers, shopping mall spending, watches and travel suitcases.Travel partners are offering affordable and convenient transportation options that provide excellent value. As part of this offering, the Airport Express has a special promotion where adults who present valid event tickets or proofs at the designated redemption counters in Hong Kong or Kowloon Station can purchase an AsiaWorld-Expo Same Day Return Ticket for the discounted price of HK$47, allowing them to travel to and from AsiaWorld-Expo Station. Additionally, children aged 3-11, using a valid Child Octopus card, can enjoy free rides on the Airport Express when traveling from Hong Kong, Kowloon, or Tsing Yi Station to AsiaWorld-Expo Station. Citybus has five free shuttle buses running from Tin Shui Wai, Tuen Mun, Tsuen Wan, Tung Chung and Tai Wai to the venue; while visitors travelling by car will have the third hour free of charge when using the nearby 11 Skies parking lot.Photo download: https://bit.ly/3N2vYtMMedia enquiriesPlease contact the HKTDC's Communications and Public Affairs Department:Clayton Lauw, Tel: (852) 2584 4472, Email: clayton.y.lauw@hktdc.orgPhyllis Tsang, Tel: (852) 2584 4288, Email: phyllis.km.tsang@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedInSource: HKTDCCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.