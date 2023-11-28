Parade Partners With Highway to Reduce Fraud and Secure Freight Bookings

Highway's advanced identity verification and fraud prevention solutions will enhance the digital booking process and expand Parade's broker networks with rigorously vetted carriers.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Parade, the leading capacity management platform, announced its integration with Highway, the carrier identity platform, enabling Parade's freight brokerages and third-party logistic (3PL) customers to more effectively manage, target, and communicate with carriers.

Highway's industry-leading Carrier Identity and Single Sign On Solution platform enables verified equipment portfolios, valid certificates of insurance with VIN intelligence, trusted contact information, and lane preferences. Parade customers leveraging the integration will soon have access to their carrier data from Highway in real-time from within the Parade platform, ensuring the most accurate and comprehensive intelligence on the market.

"It's not enough to tell brokers who the bad actors are, we have to help them find the right capacity as well. Our integration with Parade streamlines the digital booking process by both eliminating fraud and surfacing the best carriers regardless of a broker's lane history," said Michael Caney, Highway's Chief Commercial Officer.

Once a Parade customer enables their Highway integration, the Parade Capacity Management Platform will continuously synchronize current and future onboarded carriers' identity information for use with Parade's A.I.-based carrier profiling to ensure lane and qualification information is up to date, which will help secure the digital booking process. Carrier contact and lane preference data from Highway will be combined with Parade's cutting-edge capacity data network to deliver the most accurate capacity insights and rich carrier profile experience network for brokerages in Parade's network.

"We're excited that Highway is paving the way for driving the next generation of carrier compliance and identity," Parade CEO Anthony Sutardja said. "This partnership will enable our mutual customers to seamlessly integrate carrier identity to further drive secure, digital freight bookings."

This partnership aims to proactively assist 3PLs to get ahead of fraud with superior data and insights integrated with their identity and capacity management platforms. The partnership between Highway and Parade emphasizes their commitment to help 3PLs proactively get ahead of fraud with superior data and insights integrated with their identity and capacity management platforms. Leading brokerages identified a lack of visibility into carrier history, identity, and credentials as a primary aggravator to this market challenge. As a result, real-time and data-driven carrier preference intelligence and identity has become increasingly important for brokers as they shift to a carrier-centric sales approach. Now, Parade customers who use Highway will benefit from up-to-date carrier profiles and maximize their loads booked with trusted, relationship carriers. For more details, register to watch the Parade and Highway webinar.

About Parade

Parade is the leader in software for freight brokers, offering truckload capacity management that drives carrier access and digital transformation. Reimagine freight brokerage operations through transformational software workflows, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Parade partner ecosystem. Manage relationships efficiently, increase truckload capacity, and re-utilize carriers to find the right truck at the best price at the right time. Brokers and 3PLs grow profits using Parade by booking more loads, increasing operational efficiencies, and boosting productivity (Parade.ai)

About Highway

Highway is a premier technology provider that assists shippers, freight brokers, and logistics service providers in verifying carrier identity to reduce fraud and streamline the digital booking process. Highway enhances carrier engagement and offers a carrier-friendly standard of compliance within a scalable framework. Highway provides transparency into fleet analytics of more than 280,000 carriers throughout North America. Its Lane Certainty geospatial algorithm matches millions of carrier data points to help find the ideal capacity in a desired lane. (www.gohighway.com)

Contact Information:

Parade PR

pr@parade.ai

855-534-3729

SOURCE: PARADE

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/810553/parade-partners-with-highway-to-reduce-fraud-and-secure-freight-bookings