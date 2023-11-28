Suralink Announces Open Ecosystem and Partner Network for Professional Services Firms

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Suralink, the leading client interaction platform for professional services firms, announced today a new vision for the accounting industry. Suralink is announcing this vision alongside a strategic initiative to develop an open platform and foster best-in-class technology partnerships to support a seamless customer and firm experience.









"The landscape of accounting and professional services is evolving rapidly, with increased adoption of technology and ongoing modernization. While there are advantages to this explosion of technology, such as increased efficiencies, reduced errors, and improved employee satisfaction, there are also challenges in the form of technology sprawl, escalating expenses, and siloed data," says Miguel Perez, VP of Product at Suralink.

Suralink addresses these challenges today with more than 40 open API endpoints that allow firms to collect and securely share important data and documents, then integrate with other business-critical solutions to give firms a holistic view of both their operational and client data.

Suralink's new initiative will build upon that existing connectivity by creating an open integration framework, innovative out-of-the-box connectors, and a new strategic partnership network with best-in-class data ingestion and validation, practice management, tax preparation providers, and others.

"Our vision for the future of this industry is simple: creating the first open, integrated platform that allows best-in-class solutions to come together so firms can be more efficient and provide a better experience for their clients. This new initiative will allow Suralink, together with our partners, to do just that," says Perez.

Benefits of Suralink's open platform and partnerships include:

Robust set of published APIs for secure data and document sharing.

Non-technical out-of-the-box connections for near-instant integration.

Seamless integration and interoperability with various business-critical solutions.

Holistic view of firm and client data for informed decision-making.

Enhanced efficiency, reduced errors, and faster turnaround times.

A cohesive and streamlined software management experience.

Suralink's next set of third-party integrations will be available in 2024.

For more information about the Suralink platform, visit www.suralink.com.

About Suralink

Suralink provides professional services firms with a single, secure platform to collaborate with clients, exchange documents at scale, and track the progress of engagements. With enterprise-grade security and an easy-to-use interface, Suralink's award-winning client interaction portal helps firms increase efficiency and improve their relationships with their clients.

Suralink's open platform is used by over 500,000 businesses worldwide.

