Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Awarded 2023 AWS Partner Award

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it is a recipient of a 2023 Geo and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Announced during a Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2023, the Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers.

This award recognizes as a Marquee Design Win the Amdocs Digital Brand Suite SaaS solution implementation at Melon Digital, a new African-based digital disruptor. This solution is a pioneering serverless business support systems SaaS offering on AWS for the communications industry. Amdocs' Digital Brands suite is designed to accelerate time to market for MVNOs and other digital-first operators.

Melon Digital created and launched Melon Mobile, a digital mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), going live with Amdocs and AWS in less than six months. This MVNO offers the South African consumer a unique, mobile-centric value proposition, combining digital with impressive levels of convenience, flexibility, choice, and simplicity. In addition, Melon Digital became one of the world's first digital mobile virtual network enablers (MVNEs) with the ability to replicate a new tenant of the Digital Brand Suite on AWS and set up an MVNO as a different brand and a different business in less than two weeks.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a 'Partner of the Year' by AWS," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "This award reflects the strong partnership we have built with AWS, and how customers like Melon Digital are benefitting with faster time to market and experience innovation. We look forward to continuing this journey together."

Calvin Collett, Founder and CEO at Melon Digital said: "We selected Amdocs and AWS as our partners not just to support and realize our ambitious long-term strategy, but to also launch Africa's first digital MVNO in record time. Working with Amdocs and AWS has been instrumental in creating a complete digital experience and full telco-in-a-box solution for consumers in South Africa and the customers of new MVNOs around the globe."

