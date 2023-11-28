Canopus Biopharma Inc. DBA Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. Announces Canada-Wide Interprovincial Deployment of Newest Generation Artificial Intelligence Powered Digital Vending Machine Units

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Canopus Biopharma Inc. (OTC PINK:CBIA) DBA Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. (BHC) is thrilled to announce the recent deployment of nine (9) New Generation-Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered digital vending machine units dispersed over 9 distinct high-traffic Canadian locations; situated across multiple provinces. These strategically located, high traffic, high impact sites will serve as proof-of-concept deployments, towards the completion of the company's overall goal of dispatching a 100+ unit expansion fleet across Canada within the next 6 months, effectively creating Canada's largest unattended retail -programmatic advertising network.

Since inception BHC has been at the forefront of unattended and attended retail solutions revolutionizing the customer experience through its extensive network of custom-engineered touchless vending machines, smart kitchens, micro markets, workplace coffee services and digital water coolers.

BHC's newest generation digital vending machines are powered by artificial intelligence (AI) which elevates the user experience through a seamless user interface and automated programmatic ad scheduling capabilities. This feature provides media owners robust controls over creative content timing, management, and monetization of their digital signage. By leveraging real-time buying and selling of ad inventory, advertisers can strategically target their audiences with unprecedented speed and efficiency.

BHC's programmatic advertising, is powered by cutting edge technologies like real-time bidding, data-driven targeting, cross-device targeting and ad optimization through machine learning, data analytics and artificial intelligence, enhances precision and efficiency in reaching the desired audience. Through the utilization of automated software(s) to buy and sell ad inventory in real-time through online advertising exchanges. It enables advertisers to deliver highly targeted, data-driven ads to their desired audience in a precise and efficient manner. BHC's newest generation touchless vending machines are equipped with this cutting-edge feature, powered by industry leading (AI) which accesses real time data providing a unique advertising opportunity for brands.

As part of its expansion plans, BHC intends to swap out older digital and non-digital machinery for this new cutting-edge line of AI powered technology. Alongside the upgrading of the preexisting network of unattended and attended retail solutions located North America; the Company also intends to deploy an additional 100+ units within the next 6 months. By incorporating programmatic advertising capabilities, the Company aims to create additional revenue streams and offer targeted advertising opportunities to its clients.

(5 of 9 recently interprovincially deployed AI powered unattended retail units)

"We are excited to unveil these new generation vending machines with programmatic advertising capabilities, alongside deep-value, highly granular consumer analytics sourced from real-time camera, application(s) and user interface interaction with each and every patron" said Mr. DeFour, CEO of Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. "These technological advancements align perfectly with our commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional customer experiences. By combining digital transactions, programmatic advertising, and deep analytics capturing, we provide a unique opportunity for our brand and our advertisers brands to engage with their target audience effectively. We are confident that this launch will further enhance our position in the market and deliver value to our clients."

Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. remains dedicated to providing high-quality products and seamless retail experiences. The integration of these new generation AI powered vending machines with programmatic advertising reflects the Company's continuous efforts to leverage technology and meet the evolving needs of consumers and advertisers.

For more information about Blue Heaven Coffee Inc., please visit www.blueheaven.cafe

About Canopus Biopharma Inc. (DBA Blue Heaven Coffee Inc.)

Canopus Biopharma Inc. dba Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. (BHC) is a provider of unattended and attended retail and digital advertising solutions. Our company specializes in providing client tailored, profit-driven solutions backed by innovative technologies (powered in part by breakthrough Artificial Intelligence), state of the art equipment, and top-notch service and support. BHC specializes in a breakthrough business model, anchored to cutting edge digital advertising solutions. Our fleet of automated retail devices are all connected and managed via a single platform allowing us to offer cutting edge access to programmatic advertising revenue (in a turnkey fashion) allowing us to offer our clients not only stellar service, products, and technologies but also an avenue by which they can profit share, tapping into the vast and lucrative world of programmatic marketing revenue. We empower our clients to create meaningful value beyond the basic framework of unattended retail, by leveraging our existing relationships, knowledge and experience.

Disclaimer:

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and, as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to complete a qualifying transaction. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Contact Information:

www.blueheaven.cafe

ir@blueheaven.coffee

1-866-711-1011

SOURCE: Canopus Biopharma Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/810612/canopus-biopharma-inc-dba-blue-heaven-coffee-inc-announces-canada-wide-interprovincial-deployment-of-newest-generation-artificial-intelligence-ai-powered-digital-vending-machine-units