Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Placing to Raise £534,375

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS (EU) NO. 596/2014 WHICH FORMS PART OF DOMESTIC UK LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 ("UKMAR"). IN ADDITION, MARKET SOUNDINGS WERE TAKEN IN RESPECT OF THE MATTERS CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, WITH THE RESULT THAT CERTAIN PERSONS BECAME AWARE OF SUCH INSIDE INFORMATION. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN AND SUCH PERSONS SHALL THEREFORE CEASE TO BE IN POSSESSION OF INSIDE INFORMATION.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, is pleased to announce that it has successfully raised £534,375 (before expenses) through the allotment and issue of 22,500,000 new ordinary shares at 2.375 pence per share (the "Placing", "Placing Shares"). The Placing was oversubscribed and conducted on behalf of the Company by its corporate broker, Peterhouse Capital Limited.

The net proceeds from the Placing will be used to facilitate progression of the Company's Chimeric Antigen Receptor ("CAR") T-cells ("HEMO-CAR-T") for the treatment of acute myeloid leukaemia ("AML"). Specifically, and as outlined by the Company in its announcement of 15 November 2023, this fundraise will help the Company to accelerate the completion of work set out in the plan presented and agreed to by the FDA and to re-submit the Investigational New Drug ("IND") application for the HEMO-CAR-T product. The funds will also enable the Company, in view of recently announced successes, to provide modest additional resources to the development of its CBR platform.

An application is being made to the London Stock Exchange Main Market and admission of the Placing Shares to trading is expected on or around 4 December 2023 ("Admission"). The Placing Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in the Company.

Total Voting Rights

For the purpose of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, following Admission the enlarged issued share capital of the Company will comprise 1,175,565,988 ordinary shares. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Dr Vladislav Sandler, CEO & Co-Founder of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented:

"The markets have at last started to recognise the significant recent progress that the Company has made in the development of both HEMO-CAR-T and CBR platform. Today's Placing will enable the Company to progress with its ambitious schedule to move forward to clinical trials of this exciting potential treatment for AML as well as to further expand the use our CBR platform for the treatment of solid tumours."

For the purposes of UK MAR, the person responsible for arranging for the release of this Announcement on behalf of the Company is Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc https://hemogenyx.com Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder headquarters@hemogenyx.com Peter Redmond, Director peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl Peterhouse Capital Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE:HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune disease and to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as platform technologies that it uses as engines for novel product development.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/810726/hemogenyx-pharmaceuticals-plc-announces-placing-to-raise-534375