Avant Technologies Inc.: Avant Technologies, Inc. Names Technology Industry Veteran Timothy Lantz as New CEO

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) ("Avant" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence technology (AI) company specializing in creating and developing innovative and advanced AI solutions, names Timothy Lantz, a technology industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience, as Avant's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Earlier this year, Lantz joined Avant's industry advisory board where he served as the Company's chief advisor on product and go-to-market strategy.



Lantz is a proven leader in the technology sector with a growth mindset. His approach to leadership has achieved success across every phase of business operations, including startup, growth, turnaround, and both strategic and financial exits. Lantz has made a career of leveraging his experience in strategic planning, technology, product development, project management, and performance improvement to drive results both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

Avant's new chief executive said of his appointment, "AI is already changing the world as we know it and Avant Technologies is well-positioned as a frontrunner to support what will undoubtedly be the next major evolutionary leap in human technological advancement. I am honored to have been chosen to lead such a dynamic and innovative company at this pivotal time," said Lantz. "The opportunity ahead for Avant is immense and to fully realize its potential, we will have to be focused on delivering game-changing technology purpose-built for AI, with both speed and precision. A big part of my job is to enable Avant to bring new, innovative products to market quickly, build a 'flawless execution' culture, and position the company for hyper-growth."

Lantz brings extensive industry knowledge and experience to this role, having most recently served as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Caresyntax Corporation, a venture capital-backed, multinational healthcare technology company where he oversaw global operations including product management, software and hardware engineering, AI/Machine Learning, supply chain, sales and marketing, and client engagement. During his tenure, he helped lead the company through a successful launch of its U.S. business, significantly reduced the operating burn rate in the company's European division, and achieved consistent year-over-year new sales and revenue growth. In addition, Lantz worked closely with company founders and CEO to help secure over $130 million in Series C funding including investments from PFM, Intel Capital, Optum Ventures and Blackrock.

Further highlights of Lantz's career include senior management team roles at private equity-backed and privately held data and analytics companies including Sentry Data Systems, which was acquired by Craneware, and Healthcare Business Insights, which was acquired by Clarivate. Lantz is a nationally published author and speaker at healthcare and technology industry conferences, a former advisory board member and national conference chairperson of the Healthcare Finance Institute and has served on several non-profit boards of directors.

He received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance & Real Estate from the University of Wisconsin - Madison.

About Avant Technologies, Inc.

Avant Technologies, Inc. is an artificial intelligence technology company specializing in creating and developing innovative and advanced AI infrastructure solutions designed to revolutionize the landscape for AI software development companies and other companies that require immense, scalable computing power, such as scientific simulations, climate modeling, protein folding analysis, and big data processing. The Company also employs its highly sophisticated machine and deep learning AI system, Avant! AI, to function as both a versatile and customizable AI solution in a host of industries and applications.

More information about Avant Technologies can be found at https://avanttechnologies.com

You can follow us on social media at:

https://twitter.com/AvantTechAI

https://www.facebook.com/AvantTechAI

https://www.youtube.com/@AvantTechAI

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov) . In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date after the date of the press release.

Contact:

Danny Rittman

Avant Technologies, Inc.

drittman@avanttechnologies.com