

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Michelin (MGDDY.PK, MGDDF.PK) said it will gradually cease the production at its Karlsruhe and Trier sites, as well as the new tire and semi-finished products manufacturing of Homburg. The company will transfer the Customer Contact Center from Karlsruhe to Poland.



Michelin stated that a total of 1,532 employees are impacted by these operations, which are meant to be completed by the end of 2025. The company will record a provision of approximately 425 million euros in consolidated financial results for the year 2023.



