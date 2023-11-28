Kao Data Announces its Second, 10MW Harlow Data Centre is Now Live and Operational

Second phase of expansion at Kao Data's award-winning Harlow campus is now complete, with its new 10MW data centre now fully commissioned and operational.

KLON-02 continues to follow Kao Data's NVIDIA DGX-Ready design ethos, delivering an infrastructure platform precision-engineered for AI workloads.

Powered by 100% renewable energy, and with a BREEAM certified architecture designed to deliver an SLA-backed PUE as low as <1.2, KLON-02 continues to meet the highest standards of sustainability and energy efficiency.

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kao Data, the specialist developer and operator of data centres engineered for AI and advanced computing, has today announced that construction of its second Harlow data centre, KLON-02, is now fully complete, commissioned, and operational.

The new 10MW, NVIDIA DGX Ready data centre, designed and built to the highest standards of sustainability and efficiency, marks a key step forward in the continued expansion of Kao Data's high performance infrastructure platform, and further underpins its Harlow campus as one of the UKs preeminent locations for advanced computing.

Following significant growth across its customer portfolio, which includes organisations working within AI, financial services, cloud, and life sciences, Kao Data's second Harlow data centre provides a further 3,400m2 of high-density, scalable, technical space to its data centre portfolio, with room for up-to 1800 racks of GPU-powered IT equipment (ITE) across four Technology Suites.

The new data centre will continue to follow Kao Data's award-winning, OCP-Readyä, and hyperscale-inspired design blueprint, providing customers with a secure, sustainable, and scalable home for their mission critical workloads. Organisations can fully customise their deployments within the data centre, incorporating liquid-cooled hardware where necessary, and taking advantage of the campus's world-class connectivity and rapid on-ramps into all major cloud providers.

Furthermore, KLON-02 has been designed to deliver the highest levels of sustainability, meeting BREEAM 'Excellent' certified criteria and being powered by both 100% certified renewable energy and hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) - an approach which reduces 90% of net CO2 from its backup power generators and allows the company to play an important role in helping its customers directly reduce the scope 3 emissions associated with their compute.

"Today marks a significant step forward in Kao Data's journey, and it's rewarding to see our vision for the Harlow campus further evolving," said David Bloom, Chairman, Kao Data. "As the data centre industry reaches a major inflection point, it's vital that UK government ambitions to become a world-leader in AI and research are matched by world-class infrastructure, capable of supporting advanced workloads. Through the continued development of our high performance data centre portfolio and our ethos for technical excellence, we believe that Kao Data will continue to play an integral role in the future of UK compute."

"Driven by AI, rack and power densities are increasing at an unprecedented rate, so it's critical that the data centres of the future can accommodate the latest breakthroughs in GPU-powered computing and are ready to embrace the benefits of liquid cooling," said Paul Finch, Chief Technology Officer, Kao Data. "By pushing the boundaries of our original design envelope, and embracing a culture of continuous innovation, KLON-02 sets a new standard for industrial-scale data centres, and one which will directly help our customers reduce the environmental impact of their workloads."

About Kao Data

Kao Data leads the industry, pioneering the development and operation of UK and European data centres engineered for AI and advanced computing. With hyperscale-inspired facilities east and west of London, and northern England's largest data centre planned for Greater Manchester, we are home to technology's most demanding computing infrastructure.

Our award-winning, NVIDIA DGX-Ready certified data centres are designed, engineered, and operated by one of the industry's most respected teams. Together, this provides colocation customers deploying mission critical AI, enterprise, and cloud workloads with a secure, scalable, and sustainable compute environment, backed by a guarantee of 100% uptime.

Kao Data's data centre portfolio includes more than 160MW of IT load, either currently operational, under development or planned - all of which is under-pinned by the highest energy efficiency, sustainability and ESG credentials.

Backed by leading international investors, and with several pioneering 'industry firsts' to our name, Kao Data represents the future in industrial scale, high-capacity data centres for AI and the next generation of compute.

