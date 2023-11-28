Luminar Media Group, Inc.: Royale de Monte Carlo Enhances Footprint with New Partnerships

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:LRGR) Royale de Monte Carlo®, "The World's Most Prestigious Vodka", today announces a series of strategic alliances to further enhance its brand presence and intensify customer engagement from its Miami office.

Under the guidance of the acclaimed Rock Orange Agency, these partnerships aim to propel Royale de Monte Carlo® to new heights, reinforcing its status as the pinnacle of vodka craftsmanship. This initiative is a testament to the brand's commitment to quality, leveraging its rich heritage and the skilled artisanship of fifth-generation master distillers in France.

The expansion of its distribution network marks a significant milestone, with Royale de Monte Carlo® proudly joining forces with Mexcor International in Florida, Nationwide Wine & Spirits in Pennsylvania, and Stefano Selections in the Washington DC area. These partnerships are meticulously chosen to bolster the brand's footprint and ensure its prominence in key markets.

Complementing these distribution efforts, Royale de Monte Carlo® has also enlisted Synergy Promo to create engaging off-premise events and tastings. This collaboration is crucial to the brand's strategic initiative to enhance its presence in Florida, aiming to make Royale de Monte Carlo® a revered name among refined vodka aficionados.

Juan Sese Chief Operating Officer at Royale de Monte Carlo®, speaks on the new partnerships: "Uniting with Rock Orange, Mexcor International, Nationwide Wine & Spirits, Stefano Selections and Synergy Promo marks a significant chapter in our quest to offer unparalleled vodka experiences. These alliances are pivotal to our expansion strategy, mirroring our passion for excellence and our innovaOve approach to customer engagement."

Rock Orange is ready to harmonize these new partnerships into a comprehensive branding strategy that will distinguish Royale de Monte Carlo® as a leader in the luxury spirits sector.

About Royale de Monte Carlo®/ Luminar Media Group, Inc.

Boasting offices in Miami, Florida, and distilled in the iconic Cognac region of France, Royale de Monte Carlo® epitomizes ultra-premium vodka. This luxury beverage is adored globally for its refreshing coolness and impeccably smooth taste, crafted meticulously by fifth-generation master distillers in France. For further details, visit www.royaledemontecarlo.com.

About RockOrange

RockOrange is an award-winning integrated marketing and communications agency serving up Fresh Solid Ideas with global reach since 2012. Never checklist thinkers, our band of RockStars are driven by creative curiosity and strategic insights that deliver powerful personal connections. With expertise across businesses and around the globe, we use our proprietary FRESH Approach ® - a holistic set of guiding principles, to go deeper and deliver solid solutions for our partners that evoke emotion, set trends, and make an impact in the communities they serve.

Get in touch: www.rockorange.com; Stay in touch: @teamrockorange.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the prospective business opportunities of Royale de Monte Carlo®/ Luminar Media Group, Inc. These statements are based on current beliefs and assumpOons, and it is recommended to exercise caution due to inherent uncertainties. Further details on potential risks are available in the periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contact

Robert Rico

Royale de Monte Carlo

Ph: 305-283-9237

SOURCE: Luminar Media Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/810506/royale-de-monte-carlor-enhances-footprint-with-new-partnerships