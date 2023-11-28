Intradiem announced today that contact centers using Genesys Cloud CX can now download and integrate its portfolio of contact center automation solutions directly from the Genesys AppFoundry marketplace. Intradiem's solutions monitor automatic call distributor (ACD) and workforce management (WFM) data in real time, all while delivering overall cost savings and same-year return on investment.

Genesys customers looking to quickly boost productivity, enhance employee engagement, and improve the end-customer experience can turn to Intradiem for help. Intradiem's contact center automation solutions monitor schedules, call volumes and workflows in real time to identify unused capacity that can be redirected to its most productive use.

"The Genesys AppFoundry is a natural fit for Intradiem as our solutions can be easily layered into Genesys customers' tech stacks to improve productivity and engagement at the agent side all while strengthening the end-customer experience," said Haresh Gangwani, Executive Vice President of Global Alliances at Intradiem. "We've already proven the value of Intradiem's enterprise-grade cloud solution to multiple Genesys customers, and this partnership will deliver our cost-saving solutions to an even broader range of customers."

Intradiem's application is now available with Genesys Cloud CX, an all-in-one composable solution that helps organizations offer frictionless and connected customer and employee experiences. As a modern, API-first experience orchestration platform, Genesys Cloud CX enables organizations to coordinate every interaction and touchpoint through a full suite of omnichannel options, built-in employee experience, turnkey AI, and end-to-end journey optimization.

To learn more about the specific features and benefits of Intradiem, visit our AppFoundry listing.

About Intradiem

At Intradiem, we believe the best technology is technology that supports humans. We are the only people-first customer service solution that has a real, long-lasting impact on your people, your customers, and your brand. We uncover, in real time, the untapped capacity in your contact center and give you the ability to use that capacity where it has the most impact. Time for training, coaching, and wellness breaks at the right time, every time. Automatic schedule updates. Call handling support. And with hard dollar savings that more than pay for itself. Intradiem: Contact center automation designed by humans, for humans.

