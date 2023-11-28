The Installation in Paris' Famed Golden Triangle District Follows the Recent Strategic Licensing Agreement Pioneering the Launch of 'TTAP' Terminal Treatment of Air with Peltier

Phononic, a global leader in sustainable solid state cooling, and Halton, a global leader in HVAC innovation and indoor air solutions, today announced the first-of-its-kind commercial installation of 'TTAP' Terminal Treatment of Air with Peltier. The installation, at an 8,500 m2 historical building in the heart of Paris, becomes the world's first and largest solid state HVAC platform to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions while improving workplace comfort. This is the first major installation following Phononic and Halton's strategic licensing partnership announcement in September introducing TTAP to the commercial real estate industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231127095988/en/

Installation of the TTAP technology (Photo: Business Wire)

Constructed in the 19th century, the Pierre Charron commercial site is a historic architectural marvel. Over the years, it has accommodated several prominent figures including the Count of Bourmène, Ernest May, the publisher Kalmus Lévy and more. Pierre Charron has since been reinvented and today plans to provide workspace for up to 850 employees and host 1,000 m2 of retail space, strategically positioned just 50 meters from the iconic Champs Elysée. To sustainably and comfortably modernize the building while maintaining its architectural integrity, the Pierre Charron developers utilized a transformational TTAP HVAC system that could be seamlessly installed to heat and cool the building while significantly reducing emissions and future-proofing the building for net zero targets. Thanks to all-electric TTAP, the retrofit process was simple, bypassing complex infrastructure or plumbing requirements. Additionally, TTAP's dual cooling and heating function means it delivers personalized comfort through the unique ability to simultaneously heat one room while another is cooling, all from one sleek, flexible system.

"When we purchased and retrofitted the Pierre Charron property, Balzac had a vision to realize the most sustainable and comfortable commercial office experience for our tenants," said Francois Menage, Balzac Managing Director. "TTAP provides the ideal cooling and heating solution that delivers an experience that makes our tenants excited to come to the office."

The TTAP concept is a modular solid state platform that leverages the fundamentals of the Peltier thermoelectric effect to provide building owners and real estate developers a sustainable solution that dramatically reduces a building's CO2e over the typical life cycle of a commercial installation, while maintaining and improving the degree of comfort and quality. In fact, a 3rd party LCA study has shown over 15% embedded carbon savings and 16% or more operational CO2e savings with the TTAP system. The concept was developed by Mr. Dominique Bense, one of France's most respected HVAC experts.

"An HVAC installation using the TTAP technology provides significant savings in GHG emissions, and at the same time can save 18% or more to install, operate and maintain in terms of total cost of ownership," said Anu Saxen, Halton HVAC President. "We are pleased to embark on this journey at Pierre Charron to deliver the next phase in revolutionary sustainable indoor cooling solutions."

The Pierre Charron building features more than 150 kW of installed cooling and heating capacity, and was developed in partnership with Europe's leading real estate developers, architects and general contractors, including Balzac Reim, DTACC, Fayat and Costa. The installation will culminate in an exclusive, marquee event at 64-66 Rue Pierre Charron on December 7, 2023, showcasing the groundbreaking TTAP platform in action and the next revolutionary step helping to achieve net-zero sustainability goals.

"The solutions needed to mitigate climate change impact, meet increasingly demanding environmental regulations and accommodate comfortable working and living conditions have often led to painful compromises in the world of cooling and comfort," said Tony Atti, Phononic CEO. "TTAP is designed to eliminate these compromises, offering a win in sustainability, a win in seamless install and cost savings and a win in improving, even personalizing occupant comfort."

"The installation of Halton and Phononic's TTAP technology at Pierre Charron is only the beginning. Our data estimates that more than half of the world's population lives in temperature zones with conditions ideal for the TTAP platform. We look forward to increasing access to sustainable cooling for all who need it, and creating a lasting sustainability and climate impact globally," continued Atti.

For more information about Pierre Charron, or to experience TTAP in action, please reach out to Tony Atti at tony.atti@phononic.com. For more information about TTAP, please visit https://phononic.com/solutions/hvac/.

About Halton:

Halton Group is a global technology leader in indoor air solutions for demanding commercial and public premises, workspaces, healthcare institutions and laboratories, professional kitchens, ships, and energy production and industrial environments. Halton's mission is to provide its end-users with safe, comfortable, and productive indoor environments that are energy-efficient and comply with sustainable principles. The company was founded in Finland in 1969. Today, Halton Group employs 1,900 people in over 35 countries. The company's turnover in 2022 was 290 million USD (Eur 270 million).

About Phononic:

As the global leader in solid state cooling technology, Phononic is driving the world to a more sustainable way to cool. Its transformational technology reduces greenhouse gas (GhG) emissions and supports climate goals, while meeting the demanding performance needs of the market. The company's thermoelectric devices and integrated products are mission critical to how people work and communicate; how automobiles 'see'; to the protection and effective delivery of life-saving vaccines and drugs; to cooling solutions supporting grocery cold chain fulfillment needs; and to innovative methods that cool living and work spaces. For more information on the company, visit: www.phononic.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231127095988/en/

Contacts:

U.S. Media:

PAN Communications

Phononic@pancomm.com

French Media:

Fabriq Public Relations

Phononic@fabriqpr.com