Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that Uisce Éireann, formerly Irish Water, Ireland's National Water Utility, awarded Tetra Tech a framework to support a substantial capital investment program providing comprehensive drinking water and wastewater management services throughout the Republic of Ireland.

Uisce Éireann delivers water and wastewater services across Ireland to eighty percent of its population. Under this five-year framework our engineers will provide technical support services to improve compliance with environmental standards, promote conservation of water resources, and assess critical infrastructure to help prioritize future maintenance and investment decisions that are aligned with Ireland's national planning and climate change policies.

"Our RPS operations in Ireland have provided Uisce Éireann with technical support and critical infrastructure design services for a decade," said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. "We look forward to incorporating the latest technologies to help Uisce Éireann continue the delivery of secure, safe, and sustainable water services for the people of Ireland."

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 27,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech's actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231127375459/en/

Contacts:

Jim Wu, Investor Relations

Charlie MacPherson, Media Public Relations

(626) 470-2844