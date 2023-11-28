Impact and Inspiration: Arrow Electronics' 2023 Season of Wellbeing

CENTENNIAL, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Arrow Electronics' 2023 "Season of Wellbeing" was a season well done.

Throughout October, thousands of Arrow's global colleagues came together for the company's wellbeing campaign to enhance their health and wellbeing and strengthen the communities where they live and work. During the four-week event, Arrow employees logged nearly 4,300 combined volunteer hours, supported 44 different charitable organizations, and represented 89 cities from across the world.

"At Arrow, we harness the power of our teams to benefit the lives and communities where we operate around the world," said Steven Vogel, vice president of corporate affairs. "Giving to others helps us make a difference while doing good in our own lives."

During Arrow's global campaign, employees made a positive impact by prioritizing four areas of wellbeing:

Social, to share kindness, gratitude, and collaboration

to share kindness, gratitude, and collaboration Emotional, to take charge of the mental health and support those in need

to take charge of the mental health and support those in need Physical, to promote fitness, nutrition, and action and encourage healthy habits

to promote fitness, nutrition, and action and encourage healthy habits Financial, to educate themselves and others on how to manage money and reach savings goals

The Arrow team also volunteered in-person and virtually throughout the month to amplify their impact across the globe. Some examples include employees teaming up to support Junior Achievement's Finance Park to promote personal financial planning and career exploration in the U.S., creating math resources for underprivileged communities in Asia, and donating sports equipment to local schools and organizing athletic activities in China.

In addition, Arrow contributed to four nonprofit organizations related to each area of wellbeing, including to the Global Mentorship Initiative, UNICEF On My Mind Campaign, International Paralympic Committee, and Junior Achievement Worldwide.

"Wellbeing is such a critical part of living a happy, healthy life," said Stephanie Casto, vice president of global human resources and sustainability. "Arrow is committed to making the world a better place, for both our employees and our communities. The more we work together, the more people we can inspire."

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 210,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2022 sales of $37 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that help improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

