Universal Media Group Inc. Earns Coveted Suncoast Emmy Nominations for "Before The Fame with Mike Sherman"

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Universal Media Group Inc. (OTC PINK:UMGP) is thrilled to announce its prestigious achievement of two Suncoast Emmy nominations for the captivating weekly syndicated television show, "Before The Fame with Mike Sherman." These nominations serve as a resounding testament to the unwavering dedication and sheer excellence embodied by the remarkable team behind this sensational program.

"Before The Fame," hosted and brilliantly produced by Mike Sherman, the visionary CEO of Universal Media Group, has secured a highly sought-after position among the Suncoast Emmy nominees in the "Nostalgia" category. The show's heartwarming exploration of nostalgia has resonated deeply with viewers, transporting them on a memorable journey through cherished moments of the past.

In a remarkable feat, UMGP's Editing Director, Scott Edward, earns a second consecutive nomination, this time for his outstanding contribution to the episode of "Before The Fame" featuring the iconic Rolling Stones. Scott Edward's exceptional work continues to elevate him as a prominent figure in the world of television editing.

Anticipation is building as Mike Sherman and Scott Edward, both instrumental to the soaring success of "Before The Fame," eagerly prepare to attend the 47th annual Suncoast Emmy Awards ceremony on the evening of December 2. This prestigious event unfolds at the illustrious Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida, celebrating excellence in television production across the southeastern United States.

A Suncoast Emmy win would not only signify a significant milestone in UMGP's journey but also reaffirm their steadfast commitment to delivering top-tier entertainment to global audiences. In the words of Mike Sherman, President of Universal Media Group Inc., "This nomination is a testament to the unwavering dedication and relentless effort that define our mission at Universal Media Group Inc. In an era where content reigns supreme and streaming continues its meteoric rise in popularity, 'Before The Fame' graces screens weekly on MY 33 WBFS CBS/Paramount on broadcast television in Miami, while also being accessible on various streaming platforms. UMGP remains resolute in its mission to captivate viewers with captivating shows for many years to come." For the latest updates and further information, please visit UMGP's official website at www.umgp.com

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group (OTC PINK: UMGP) is a publicly traded Digital Media Production company renowned for its diverse array of content, including nationally acclaimed television network celebrity programming. The company remains dedicated to pursuing strategic business investments, partnerships, and acquisitions aimed at enhancing profitability while expanding its reach, focus, and influence.

About Suncoast Emmy Awards

The Suncoast Emmy Awards are presented by the Suncoast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). Representing a diverse region encompassing Florida, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, and Puerto Rico, NATAS extends its recognition of excellence to various sectors of the television industry through these prestigious awards ceremonies.

About WBFS CBS/Paramount Miami

WBFS-TV (channel 33) is an independent television station in Miami, Florida, United States. It is owned by the CBS News and Stations group alongside CBS owned-and-operated station WFOR-TV (channel 4). Both stations share studios on Northwest 18th Terrace in Doral, while WBFS-TV's transmitter is located in Andover, Florida. WBFS-TV was established in 1984 and became a competitive independent station in Miami.

For further information, please visit: https://UMGP.com

