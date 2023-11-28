Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 28
[28.11.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.11.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|8,053,351.00
|USD
|0
|49,892,100.07
|6.1952
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.11.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|2,874,340.00
|EUR
|0
|16,116,318.14
|5.607
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.11.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|90,151.00
|GBP
|0
|751,996.95
|8.3415
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.11.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|792,116.00
|GBP
|0
|5,966,238.32
|7.532