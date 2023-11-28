Provides comprehensive portfolio monitoring and diligence for asset allocators and managers

Kroll, the leading independent provider of global risk and financial advisory solutions, today announced the launch of the Alternatives Risk Assessment Platform. The Platform helps asset allocators and fund managers make more informed investment decisions and manage portfolio risk by providing a unified and comprehensive view of portfolio risk. It streamlines the collection, analysis and the exchange of risk information such as financial, operational, environmental, social and reputational data. Additionally, it includes a suite of benchmarks to assist the rapid identification of potential areas of concern.

Delivered through a unified and user-friendly platform that is backed by Kroll's long-standing expertise, this solution supports the enhancement of operational efficiency and proactive risk identification for the private capital markets industry.

Janos Renz Hotz, Managing Director, Kroll Digital Solutions, said: "In the past decade, alternative asset investors have significantly broadened the scope of data employed in their investment selection and portfolio management strategies. However, this evolution has brought to light a critical data infrastructure gap that is impeding investments, increasing costs and concealing potential risks. Recognizing this challenge, forward-thinking asset allocators and managers are actively searching for tailored solutions to streamline operations and fortify portfolio risk management. Our Alternative Risk Assessment Platform excels in optimizing the entire data lifecycle-collection, analysis and sharing-empowering asset managers to proactively mitigate risks and attract investment and allowing allocators to efficiently monitor their investments, while simultaneously dramatically reducing the friction for asset managers that are increasingly in need of a cohesive solution to distribute content securely and efficiently to investors."

Don Carey, President of Kroll Digital Solutions, said: "Substantial growth in private capital markets and the associated operational demands require that today's digital solutions are built to address the unique and evolving challenges faced by clients. Our Platform creates a unified understanding of risk across operational, financial, environmental, social and reputational domains. This enables adept risk management and fosters collaborative efforts to maximize return on capital. This solution broadens Kroll's suite of digital solutions, complementing the recently launched Valuation Platform, and further helps clients keep pace at a time of heightened operational demands and additional scrutiny."

John Ward and Julianne Recine, Managing Directors, Kroll Alternative Asset Advisory, commented: "Kroll's Alternatives Risk Assessment Platform is a unique offering that gathers meaningful information in one central location, creating both an efficient due diligence process and a streamlined approach for ongoing monitoring of portfolio risks. The Platform further provides peer comparisons and additive services such as background searches, news feeds, financial statement reviews and regulatory filings. We've heard from our clients that they are challenged with the current manual collection methods and disparate vendors that lack a rolled-up executive view. This Platform addresses these industry barriers to create operational excellence and increased risk resiliency."

About Kroll

As the leading independent provider of risk and financial advisory solutions, Kroll leverages our unique insights, data and technology to help clients stay ahead of complex demands. Kroll's team of more than 6,500 professionals worldwide continues the firm's nearly 100-year history of trusted expertise spanning risk, governance, transactions and valuation. Our advanced solutions and intelligence provide clients the foresight they need to create an enduring competitive advantage. At Kroll, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn more at Kroll.com.

