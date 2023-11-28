VinFast: Pioneering Innovation and Customer-Centric Evolution in EV Charging

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / VinFast , a trailblazer in the EV industry, is dedicated to driving innovation and prioritizing customer-centric initiatives within the EV charging infrastructure domain. With a commitment to advancing EV charging technology, VinFast's strategies, shared by Sean Ackley, the Head of Charging and Energy, focus on collaborative efforts and elevating customer satisfaction. This strategic move reinforces VinFast's standing as a serious player in the electric vehicle industry, showcasing its dedication to enhancing consumer awareness, confidence, and accessibility of EV options.

Innovative Charging Technologies and Standards Adoption

VinFast 's pursuit of cutting-edge EV charging technologies is evident in its recent endeavors. These advancements include the integration of bidirectional charging and Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) capabilities, envisioning a future where EVs actively contribute to the energy ecosystem. Emphasizing the importance of industry standards, VinFast strives to ensure continuous updates to charging technology, enhancing efficiency and convenience for all customers.

Empowering Customers with Home Charger Products

Recognizing the need for accessible and reliable charging solutions, VinFast has introduced a diverse range of home charger products. Designed with utmost consideration, these devices provide customers with convenient and dependable charging options within the comfort of their homes. With a powerful 12kW output, the highest safety standards, and connectivity through the VinFast App, these home chargers align with VinFast's mission to seamlessly integrate EV ownership into the daily lives of its customers.

A Customer-Centric Approach

Customer satisfaction is at the core of VinFast 's mission. The company emphasizes its commitment to delivering a hassle-free charging experience, whether at public charging stations or during home installations. By prioritizing affordability and a positive customer experience, VinFast aims to remove barriers to EV adoption, making the transition to electric vehicles more appealing and accessible.

Enhancing charging accessibility through effective collaboration

VinFast distinguishes itself through open communication and collaboration with charging partners, ensures the company remains responsive to customer needs and market demands. Having secured significant partnerships with industry leaders like ChargeHub, EVGo and Electrify America, VinFast enables the seamless access to a robust network of public charging stations across North America. Customers who lease or purchase the VF 8 and VF 9 will now have access to more than 100,000 charging stations throughout North America, creating access to 95% of the public charging network in the region.

Shaping the Future of Sustainable Mobility

VinFast 's commitment to innovation extends beyond product offerings. Actively participating in global initiatives, including collaborations with the U.S. Department of Transportation (DoT) and the Department of Energy (DoE), VinFast is a key player in shaping the future of sustainable mobility. As the world embraces eco-friendly transportation solutions, VinFast is focused on making EV ownership seamless and stress-free revolutionizing the way we power and experience electric vehicles.

