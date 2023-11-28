Lasagna Love and WECO Partner to Feed More Families in Need Nationwide

Launching on Giving Tuesday, this partnership is slated to eliminate the waitlist for families and individuals across the country seeking a homemade meal

WILLIAMSTOWN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Lasagna Love , an international nonprofit aiming to connect neighbors through homemade meal delivery, and WECO , the Northeast's leading fresh-prepared meal delivery service, announced a new partnership this Giving Tuesday allowing people to donate a WECO lasagna to a family in need within their local community or anywhere in the continental U.S. With WECO's help this holiday season, Lasagna Love will be able to move nearly all of its families off of the waitlist to enjoy a nourishing meal donated by loving neighbors.

Lasagna Love is committed to feeding as many families as possible. As Lasagna Love's impact has grown, so has the need for homemade meals. Expanding upon the more than 400,000 lasagnas made by Lasagna Love's neighborhood chefs since 2020, WECO will bring its expertise in crafting and delivering nutrient-dense, wholesome and delicious meals to their existing efforts. The partnership can allow 25,000 people to come off the waitlist and receive the meals they need.

"I can't stress enough the growing need for support in our communities. We're seeing it more and more each day, and while we're incredibly lucky to have an army of amazing volunteers doing fantastic work, there's still a big gap in certain places, especially in rural areas," said Andria Larson, executive director at Lasagna Love. "We currently have thousands of requests that are more than a month in wait. That's where our WECO partnership becomes vital. It's a huge relief and truly inspiring to see the difference we're making, getting people off those waitlists. I am so deeply grateful for every bit of effort everyone's putting into this. It's making a real impact."

Lasagna Love's home chefs remain the heart of the program, donating time and money to shop for, cook and deliver lasagnas to their neighbors. For those who wish to help, but are too busy to cook and deliver meals themselves, the new WECO partnership will make donating a lasagna easy and seamless.

People can simply donate a WECO lasagna online at lasagnalove.wecohospitality.com and know that their donation will be translated into the delivery of fresh, hearty and nutritious lasagna meals to families in need throughout the US.

"WECO was founded to help restore connection and community by sharing our delicious food with family and neighbors, so this partnership is a fantastic fit," says Jennifer Fremont-Smith, founder and CEO of WECO. "Our lasagna in particular is made from scratch with carefully sourced ingredients and has often served as the perfect gift to families in need for years. We are thrilled to lend our capacity to help Lasagna Love meet its ever-growing demand and reach even more families in need."

Visit lasagnalove.wecohospitality.com to learn more about the program and to help a family in need.

About Lasagna Love

Lasagna Love is a community impact program that connects neighbors through gestures of kindness and support. The nonprofit, founded in 2020, has joined together more than 48,000 active volunteers from around the world and abides by three simple principles: feed families, spread kindness and strengthen communities. Lasagna Love fosters a culture of positivity, empathy and zero judgment, and it maintains a steadfast resolve to deliver kindness when needed most. To learn more about Lasagna Love and how you can get involved, visit https://lasagnalove.org or our social channels, @WeAreLasagnaLove ( Instagram and Facebook ).

About WECO

WECO was founded in 2020 to deliver fresh, delicious and fully-prepared meals to our neighbors and friends just in time for dinner. For those days when home-cooked meals just aren't possible or take-out just isn't good enough, WECO offers nutritious, wholesome and delicious fully prepared meals for everyone. We source food from farmers and purveyors we know and love. Our chefs use those ingredients to craft high-quality meals from scratch that are then delivered fresh - in time for dinner. No chopping, no shopping and no subscriptions or minimums. Just great food, doorbell-to-dinner in ten minutes or less. Visit WECO at https://wecohospitality.com or follow us @WECOHospitality on Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contact

Lasagna Love: Andria Larson; press@lasagnalove.org

WECO: Will Andronico Jr.; will@wecohospitality.com

###

SOURCE: Lasagna Love





View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/810749/lasagna-love-and-weco-partner-to-feed-more-families-in-need-nationwide