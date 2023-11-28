Yum! Brands: $2.4 Million in Grants To Support Sagebrush Ecosystems in the Intermountain West Announced by NFWF

Eight grants awarded through the Rocky Mountain Rangelands Program will improve sagebrush rangelands, big game migration corridors and wet meadow habitats

Sustainability is more than just a target; it's part of our everyday efforts here at Taco Bell. Earlier this year, we announced our collaboration with National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) and Cargill to help restore the habitats where we source our cattle. Via the Rocky Mountain Rangelands Program, our partners have identified the first round of grant recipients, who will be doing restoration and regenerative ranching work to ensure the enjoyment of both land and tacos for generations to come.

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) today announced $2.4 million in grants to restore, improve and conserve sagebrush, mesic wet meadow and big game migratory corridor habitats in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming. The grants will generate $3.7 million in matching contributions for a total conservation impact of $6.1 million.

Photo courtesy of The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation

