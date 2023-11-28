Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Minen-Aktien vor Mega-Hausse: Diese KUPFER-AKTIE bringt spektakuläre Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
28.11.23
15:32 Uhr
116,35 Euro
-0,20
-0,17 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
115,40115,6016:53
115,20115,7516:53
ACCESSWIRE
28.11.2023 | 15:50
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yum! Brands: $2.4 Million in Grants To Support Sagebrush Ecosystems in the Intermountain West Announced by NFWF

Eight grants awarded through the Rocky Mountain Rangelands Program will improve sagebrush rangelands, big game migration corridors and wet meadow habitats

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Yum! Brands

Sustainability is more than just a target; it's part of our everyday efforts here at Taco Bell. Earlier this year, we announced our collaboration with National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) and Cargill to help restore the habitats where we source our cattle. Via the Rocky Mountain Rangelands Program, our partners have identified the first round of grant recipients, who will be doing restoration and regenerative ranching work to ensure the enjoyment of both land and tacos for generations to come.

Originally published by The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF)

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) today announced $2.4 million in grants to restore, improve and conserve sagebrush, mesic wet meadow and big game migratory corridor habitats in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming. The grants will generate $3.7 million in matching contributions for a total conservation impact of $6.1 million.

Click here to continue reading on NFWF

Photo courtesy of The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/810769/24-million-in-grants-to-support-sagebrush-ecosystems-in-the-intermountain-west-announced-by-nfwf

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.