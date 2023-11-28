Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.11.2023
BIOVICA INTERNATIONAL AB
WKN: A2DPS4 | ISIN: SE0008613731 | Ticker-Symbol: 9II
Frankfurt
28.11.23
08:07 Uhr
0,228 Euro
-0,004
-1,72 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
28.11.2023 | 15:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Biovica International AB (155/23)

With effect from November 29, 2023, the units rights in Nasdaq will be traded
on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including
December 08, 2023. 


Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   BIOVIC UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021148145              
Order book ID:  313255                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from November 29, 2023, the paid subscription units in Biovica
International AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will
continue up until further notice. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   BIOVIC BTU               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021148152              
Order book ID:  313258                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
