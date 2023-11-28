Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Completes 2023 Program At Its 100% Owned South Quarry Tungsten Property, Newfoundland

FOCUSED ON EXPLORING ATLANTIC CANADA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has completed its 2023 exploration program of prospecting and rock geochemical sampling at its 100% owned South Quarry Tungsten Property, located in south-central Newfoundland. The focus of the work was exploration for tungsten and gold and targeted multiple regions of the property. Rock samples from the 2023 program are being prepared for submission to a certified laboratory for analysis including tungsten and gold.

The Property hosts high grade tungsten mineralization

Previous company samples from two quarries exceeding 1% WO3.

The 2023 prospecting and rock geochemical sampling program was conducted in multiple target areas within the South Quarry Property with rock samples collected from five mineral licences. Due to extensive glacial till cover on the property, the prospecting focused on glacially transported float. A total of 85 rock samples were collected during the program, all from float. One area of focus was an area of tungsten soil geochemical anomalies identified by the Company during 2022 in the central region of the property (see Company New Release of December 13th, 2022). Approximately 25% of the 2023 rock samples were collected in this new target area. Great Atlantic plans to submit the samples during 2023 to a certified laboratory (independent of Great Atlantic) for gold analysis (by fire assay - AA) and multi-element analysis (including tungsten).

Tungsten bearing pegmatite veins occur in bedrock the northern region of the property. Great Atlantic confirmed high-grade tungsten mineralization (scheelite) in veins in this area during 2015 (see Company News Release of November 19th, 2015). Eleven quarry rubble grab samples exceeded 5% WO3 (W % x 1.26 = WO3%). A grab sample from a 25-centimeter wide vein returned 11.94% WO3. A qualified person verified this 2015 sample data and supervised the 2015 sampling. The 2015 samples (and lab-inserted blank, duplicate and standard samples) were analyzed at ALS Canada Ltd. (ALS Canada is independent of Great Atlantic). Tungsten analysis was by lithium metaborate fusion followed by acid dissolution and ICP-MS analysis with some samples re-analyzed by XRF.

Christopher R. Anderson, President, CEO. and Director, stated "Mr. Martin and Myself were an integral part of the initial Management team that advanced the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project in New Brunswick, an advanced stage project currently operated by Northcliff Resources Ltd. We understand the tungsten market and feel that the South Quarry Tungsten Property, although early stage, has the ear marks of being a significant asset for the company. We would be happy to welcome a Joint Venture partner to assist in advancing the South Quarry Tungsten Project."

David Martin, P.Geo. (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

On Behalf of the board of directors

"Christopher R Anderson"

Mr. Christopher R. Anderson

President CEO Director

604-488-3900 - Office

Investor Relations: 1-416-628-1560 IR @ GreatAtlanticResources.com

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Great Atlantic Resource Corp.

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

SOURCE: Great Atlantic Resources Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/810777/great-atlantic-resources-completes-2023-program-at-its-100-owned-south-quarry-tungsten-property-newfoundland