RELEX received highest score in the strategy category among all vendors listed in the report from independent research firm

RELEX Solutions, provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Retail Planning Platforms, Q4 20231 report.

The Forrester Wave, released by independent research firm Forrester, evaluates 13 retail planning platform providers based on 22 criteria. RELEX received the highest score in the strategy category of all companies listed in the report. The strategy category includes criteria such as vision, innovation, roadmap, adoption, partner ecosystem and pricing flexibility and transparency.

According to the report, "RELEX Solutions mixes science and service for 97.2% client retention. RELEX Solutions automates supply chain and merchandise planning to boost availability and minimize costs. Its innovation is above par with a significant annual R&D budget; from June 2023, it has offered RELEX GPT live, realizing its vision of data-driven autonomous planning across disciplines.1

"We believe this recognition reinforces our commitment to delivering transformative retail planning solutions and results to our customers. At RELEX, we don't just offer technology; we help companies tackle the complexities of retail planning with confidence. To us, being acknowledged as a leader affirms our dedication to supporting customers in overcoming their retail planning challenges and highlights the importance of our mission of transforming the consumer goods value chain," said Mikko Kärkkäinen, Co-founder and Group CEO at RELEX Solutions.

Download the full The Forrester Wave report here to learn more about RELEX retail planning capabilities and how they stack up against other top vendors.

1. The Forrester Wave: Retail Planning Platforms, Q4 20231 report

About RELEX

RELEX Solutions helps retailers and consumer brands drive profitable growth across all sales and distribution channels by maximizing customer satisfaction and minimizing operative costs. Our market-leading, unified supply chain and retail planning platform helps retailers and consumer goods companies align and optimize demand, merchandising, supply chain, and operations planning across the end-to-end value chain. We drive record-high product availability, increased sales, improved sustainability, and the best return on investment in inventory, space, workforce, and capacity. Leading brands like Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, The Home Depot, Sprouts Farmers Market, AutoZone, M&S Food and PetSmart trust RELEX to optimize their supply chain and retail planning. Go to relexsolutions.com for more.

