EMI Shielding Market worth $9.4 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global EMI shielding market is expected to be valued at USD 7.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth of the EMI shielding market is propelled by rising proliferation of wireless devices, and increasing demand for consumer electronics. However, increasing complexity due to miniaturization are restraining the growth of the market.
Browse in-depth TOC on "EMI Shielding Market"
150 - Tables
60 - Figures
210 - Pages
EMI Shielding Market Report Scope:
Report Coverage
Details
Market Revenue in 2023
$ 7.0 billion
Estimated Value by 2028
$ 9.4 billion
Growth Rate
Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%
Market Size Available for
2019-2028
Forecast Period
2023-2028
Forecast Units
Value (USD Million/Billion)
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
By Material, Method, Load Type, Industry & Region
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World
Key Market Challenge
Increasing complexity due to miniaturization
Key Market Opportunities
Rising adoption of innovative electronics in various sectors
Key Market Drivers
Rapid industrialization across the globe
Conductive coatings & paints segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.
The Conductive Coatings & Paints segment in EMI shielding are expected to dominate. Conductive coatings and paints are a versatile solution for EMI shielding due to their ability to be applied to a wide range of materials and their high shielding capability. They are also cost-effective, making them a popular choice for manufacturers and engineers. These factors are contributing to their highest market share in the EMI shielding industry.
Automotive Segment is projected to witness growth at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Automotive sector is anticipated to experience substantial growth during the forecasted period. This growth is being driven by the increasing use of advanced electronic systems in modern vehicles, such as autonomous driving technologies, infotainment systems, and connected features, which are highly susceptible to electromagnetic interference (EMI). Additionally, the transition towards electric and hybrid vehicles has introduced more complex power electronics, further amplifying the demand for robust EMI shielding solutions.
Asia Pacific to dominate EMI shielding market during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is expected to dominate in the EMI shielding industry during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is a global manufacturing hub for electronics, with countries like China, India, and South Korea leading the production of smartphones, computers, consumer electronics, and other electronic devices. This extensive manufacturing base creates a high demand for EMI shielding solutions to protect these devices from electromagnetic interference.
Key players
The EMI shielding companies includes significant Tier I and II players like Parker Hannifin Corp (US), PPG Industries Inc. (US), 3M (US), Hankel (Germany), Laird Technologies Inc. (US), Leader Tech Inc. (US), MG Chemicals (Canada), Nolato AB (Sweden), Tech Etch Inc. (US), RTP Company (US), Schaffner Holding AG (Switzerland), are some of the key players in the EMI shielding market.
Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting
