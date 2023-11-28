Iveco Group N.V.: IVECO BUS will supply the Brazilian school transport programme with 7,100 new school buses

Turin, 28th November 2023. IVECO BUS, the urban, intercity and tourism bus brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG), has been named the primary supplier of the Brazilian school transport programme for rural areas, known as "Caminho da Escola". Winning a tender by the National Education Development Fund (Fundo Nacional de Desenvolvimento da Educação - FNDE), IVECO BUS will supply up to 7,100 units over two years, from 2024 to 2025, in a contract worth 3.1 billion Brazilian reais (approx. 580 million euro at the current exchange rate).

The supply includes 3,600 units of Rural School Buses with a capacity for 44 students and 3,500 units with a capacity for 59. These buses, designed for use in rural areas and on unpaved roads, will support students' daily access to public basic education schools in Brazil.

The result, formally approved by the FNDE, marks a significant milestone for IVECO BUS, which has been part of the Brazilian school transport programme for rural areas since 2009. The Brand's commitment to reducing the school dropout rate, with specially developed vehicles that maintain high levels of comfort and safety even when manoeuvring around difficult situations, has been reinforced with this achievement.

Domenico Nucera, President, Bus Business Unit, Iveco Group, said: "This achievement underscores our commitment to supporting Brazilian schools with our reliable products. We are extremely pleased to contribute positively to the communities we serve, ensuring safe and quality transportation for students in rural areas."

