American Wave Machines, Inc. Announces Successful Review of Patents

AWM Secures More Victories in USPTO Rulings

SOLANA BEACH, CA / ACCCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / American Wave Machines, Inc. (AWM) announced that AWM patents challenged by WhiteWater West Industries, Ltd. (WW), a waterpark attraction supplier and promoter of Endless Surf, have been reviewed and validated by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Prior to this ruling, in a victory for AWM, the USPTO had declined a request made by WW to challenge additional patents. In summary, to date, three of the four patents challenged by WW have been confirmed in their entirety, and one patent retains a majority of patentable claims. These latest decisions further strengthen AWM's sole ownership in sequence-based pneumatic surf technology, trademarked as PerfectSwell®. The patents have related foreign counterparts in Canada, Germany, France, Spain, and the UK.

AWM owns an extensive and growing patent portfolio protecting PerfectSwell® Technology as seen here in Brazil where PerfectSwell® is the anchor in a multi-use real estate development partnering with JHSF. The Law Office of Manuel de la Cerra prosecuted AWM's patents. Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, a global law firm, acted as AWM's legal counsel in the IPR proceedings and its commercialization efforts as AWM continues its rapid expansion of the PerfectSwell® global network, most recently in the US, Brazil, Portugal, Australia, and Japan.

"The company's continuing innovations and significant investment in acquiring and defending patents secures the value of PerfectSwell® destinations for AWM and our business partners, protecting all stakeholders from unfair competition," said Bruce McFarland, Founder of AWM. "The PerfectSwell® brand is fueled by patented innovations covering all aspects of pneumatic surf generating, wave designing, damping, machinery and surf pool shapes."

"Sequencing is the secret sauce, that's why we patented it. The victory means the PerfectSwell® style of sequenced peeling waves, like the A-Frame, Point Break, Split Peak and others remain covered by AWM's patents," said William McFarland, Business Development Manager at AWM. "The company will continue to push forward new ideas and innovation as we launch PerfectSwell® surf destinations."

About American Wave Machines

American Wave Machines, Inc. is the inventor and developer of PerfectSwell® surf technology. AWM develops world-class surf facility destinations backed by proven financials and stoked surfers. PerfectSwell® is the only sequence-based pneumatic surf technology on the market protected by over 50 patents worldwide. Since 2007, over 4,000,000 surf sessions have been enjoyed at American Wave Machines locations around the globe.

About Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP

With partners and other advisors in over 31? offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, including in all major money centers, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP is a fully integrated global law firm that provides clients with connected legal advice, wherever and whenever they need it. Th??e firm is known for its relationship-driven, collaborative culture, diverse legal experience and indu?stry-shaping innovation and offers clients one of the most active M&A, real estate, financial services, litigation, and corporate risk practices in the world.

About Manuel de la Cerra

Manuel de la Cerra is a MIT and Stanford trained patent attorney with over 25 years of legal experience. Mr. de la Cerra understands highly sophisticated intellectual property and provides his clients with the highest level of representation. He has worked as an attorney at major law firms renowned for their specialty in intellectual property, and has in-house experience, heading the intellectual property litigation team of a large multinational electronics corporation.

