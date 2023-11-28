Global eHealth Market Set to Hit $272.54 Bn by 2030, Growing at 14.84% CAGR, Driven by Rising Adoption of Digital Technology, States Kings Research

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the recent report released by Kings Research, the global eHealth Market garnered a valuation of USD 90.12 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach revenue of USD 272.54 billion by 2030, growing at a 14.84% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. The increasing adoption of digital health solutions and technologies is a driving force behind the significant growth of the market. The rising demand for remote patient monitoring, telemedicine, and health information exchange is contributing to this expansion as patients and healthcare providers recognize the accessibility and efficiency benefits of eHealth.

Additionally, the aging population is another crucial driver, leading to a higher demand for healthcare services. eHealth solutions are well-suited to address the challenges posed by this demographic shift. Furthermore, technological advancements, including AI and IoT, are enhancing the capabilities of eHealth systems, further propelling the market's growth potential. These technologies can enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline administrative processes, and provide personalized healthcare services.

Request Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.kingsresearch.com/request-sample/ehealth-market-291

Electronic health, or eHealth, is the application of digital, and information & communication technologies (ICT) to enhance the management, delivery, and results of healthcare. It includes a broad spectrum of applications designed to improve healthcare offerings. Electronic health records (EHRs), which centralize patient data and facilitate safe patient information sharing and access for healthcare practitioners, are a significant use of eHealth. This boosts care coordination and increases the effectiveness of healthcare delivery.

Trending Now: CSRI and eHealth Exchange Partner to Enhance Interoperability and Data Exchange

In January 2023, the Clinical Services Research Institute (CSRI) and eHealth Exchange announced a partnership to develop and implement the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA). This collaboration focused on enhancing interoperability and data exchange across the healthcare industry, benefiting both patients and healthcare providers.

Inquire Before Buying This Report: https://www.kingsresearch.com/enquiry/ehealth-market-291

Competitive Landscape

Major participants in the global eHealth market are employing various organic and inorganic strategies to strengthen their foothold in the competitive market. Key industry players are implementing various strategic initiatives like partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, and joint ventures to diversify their product offerings and grow their market presence in various regions.

For instance, In December 2022, MyHealthcare and Paras Healthcare partnered to digitally revamp Paras Healthcare's healthcare delivery platform. With this move, the companies aimed to use cutting-edge digital technology to enhance clinical delivery and patient experience.

Key players profiled in the global eHealth market include:

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

IBM Watson Health

Teladoc Health, Inc.

Ask for Customization: https://www.kingsresearch.com/customization/ehealth-market-291

Rising Adoption of Digital Technology in Hospitals and Clinics to Spur Market Expansion

By end-user, the eHealth market has been divided into hospitals & clinics, healthcare payers (insurers), patients, pharmaceutical companies, government healthcare agencies, and others.

The hospitals & clinics segment constituted the biggest share of the market revenue in 2022. In an effort to improve patient care, expedite administrative procedures, and better healthcare delivery overall, hospitals and clinics have been embracing digital technology such as electronic health records (EHRs), telemedicine platforms, and health information exchange systems. The noteworthy proportion of this segment's share is indicative of the increasing awareness about the significance of incorporating eHealth solutions into conventional healthcare environments to enhance patient outcomes and promote operational efficacy.

Application of IoT Devices in Healthcare to Propel eHealth Market Progress

Based on technology, the market is classified into artificial intelligence (AI) & machine learning (ML), internet of things (IoT), blockchain, big data analytics, cloud computing, and others.

The Internet of Things (IoT) segment led the eHealth market in 2022, capturing the largest market share. IoT devices and sensors play a vital role in collecting real-time health data, monitoring patient conditions, and enhancing healthcare delivery. These devices enable remote patient monitoring, tracking medication adherence, and the seamless transmission of critical health information to healthcare providers, resulting in improved patient outcomes and reduced strain on healthcare systems.

Purchase This Comprehensive Research Report for Valuable Market Insights: https://www.kingsresearch.com/buy-now/291

Increased Adoption of Digital Health Solutions to Drive eHealth Market Growth

The eHealth market is growing substantially due to the increased adoption of digital health solutions, including remote patient monitoring and telemedicine. The soaring demand for healthcare services among the aging population is another driving factor, while advancements in AI and IoT are enhancing eHealth systems' capabilities, improving diagnostic accuracy, and streamlining processes.

Furthermore, the rising adoption of wearable health technologies and mobile health apps is set to facilitate market growth considerably in the foreseeable future. These tools empower individuals to proactively manage their health and well-being by offering real-time data. The potential benefits of eHealth are extensive, spanning everything from enhanced patient outcomes and cost savings in healthcare to increased patient convenience and accessibility. Additionally, eHealth can play a crucial role in elevating population health management and bolstering disease prevention initiatives.

North America to Retain Its Dominance in eHealth Market Due to Significant Investments in Healthcare Technology

North America is anticipated to retain its leading position in the global eHealth market due to numerous factors such as a strong legislative framework, significant investments in healthcare technology, and an established healthcare infrastructure, contributing to this dominance. With the increasing use of electronic health records (EHRs), telemedicine services, and the emergence of digital health companies, the United States has been at the forefront of eHealth adoption.

For more information on the report, visit: https://www.kingsresearch.com/ehealth-market-291

Key Points from TOC:

Chapter 1 Introduction of the Global eHealth Market

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Timelines

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Assumptions

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Research Methodology

3.1 Data Collection

3.2 Subject Matter Expert Advice

3.3 Quality Check

3.4 Final Review

3.5 Bottom-Up Approach

3.6 Top-down Approach

Chapter 4 Global eHealth Market Outlook

4.1 Market Evolution

4.2 Overview

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.4 Challenges

4.4 Pricing Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6 Value Chain Analysis

4.7 Macroeconomic Analysis

Chapter 5 Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Chapter 6 Global eHealth Market, By Type

Chapter 7 Global eHealth Market, By Technology

Chapter 8 Global eHealth Market, By End-User

Chapter 9 Global eHealth Market, By Geography

Chapter 10 North America

Chapter 11 Europe

Chapter 12 Asia-Pacific

Chapter 13Middle East & Africa

Chapter 14 Latin America

Chapter 15 Global eHealth Market Competitive Landscape

Chapter 16 Company Profiles

16.1 Cerner Corporation

16.1.1 Key Facts

16.1.2 Financial Overview

16.1.3 Product Benchmarking

16.1.4 Recent Developments

16.1.5 Winning Imperatives

16.1.6 Current Focus & Strategies

16.1.7 Threat from competition

16.1.8 SWOT Analysis

16.2 Epic Systems Corporation

16.2.1 Key Facts

16.2.2 Financial Overview

16.2.3 Product Benchmarking

16.2.4 Recent Developments

16.2.5 Winning Imperatives

16.2.6 Current Focus & Strategies

16.2.7 Threat from competition

16.2.8 SWOT Analysis

16.3 McKesson Corporation

16.3.1 Key Facts

16.3.2 Financial Overview

16.3.3 Product Benchmarking

16.3.4 Recent Developments

16.3.5 Winning Imperatives

16.3.6 Current Focus & Strategies

16.3.7 Threat from competition

16.3.8 SWOT Analysis

16.4 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

16.4.1 Key Facts

16.4.2 Financial Overview

16.4.3 Product Benchmarking

16.4.4 Recent Developments

16.4.5 Winning Imperatives

16.4.6 Current Focus & Strategies

16.4.7 Threat from competition

16.4.8 SWOT Analysis

16.5 Athenahealth, Inc.

16.5.1 Key Facts

16.5.2 Financial Overview

16.5.3 Product Benchmarking

16.5.4 Recent Developments

16.5.5 Winning Imperatives

16.5.6 Current Focus & Strategies

16.5.7 Threat from competition

16.5.8 SWOT Analysis

Browse Complete TOC: https://www.kingsresearch.com/toc/ehealth-market-291

Explore More Related Reports:

Population Health Management Market: The global Population Health Management Market was valued at USD 37.23 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 140.99 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.11% from 2023 to 2030.

Healthcare Analytics Market: The global Healthcare Analytics Market was valued at USD 24.45 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 139.34 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.31% from 2023 to 2030.

Wearable Healthcare Devices Market: The global Wearable Healthcare Devices Market was valued at USD 26.85 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 146.89 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.40% from 2023 to 2030.

Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market: The global Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market was valued at USD 32.51 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 84.21 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.15% from 2023 to 2030.

About Us:

Kings Research stands as a renowned global market research firm. With a collaborative approach, we work closely with industry leaders, conducting thorough assessments of trends and developments. Our primary objective is to provide decision-makers with tailored research reports that align with their unique business objectives. Through our comprehensive research studies, we strive to empower leaders to make informed decisions.

Our team comprises individuals with diverse backgrounds and a wealth of knowledge in various industries. At Kings Research, we offer a comprehensive range of services aimed at assisting you in formulating efficient strategies to achieve your desired outcomes. Our objective is to significantly enhance your long-term progress through these tailored solutions.

Contact Us

Kings Research

Phone: (+1) 888 328 2189

E-mail: business@kingsresearch.com

Website:https://www.kingsresearch.com

Blog: https://www.kingsresearch.com/blog

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-ehealth-market-set-to-hit-272-54-bn-by-2030--growing-at-14-84-cagr-driven-by-rising-adoption-of-digital-technology-states-kings-research-301999327.html