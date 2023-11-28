Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. and BizIQ Join Forces to Launch Global Marketing Campaign for Tradescore Indicators and Tradescore Trading Robot

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:TONR) Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc., an emerging entity in the financial technology sector, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with BizIQ, a distinguished digital marketing firm and official partner of Meta and Google. This partnership marks the initiation of an expansive global marketing initiative, featuring interactive advertising campaigns across prominent social media platforms.

Corinda J. Melton, CEO of Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc., expressed her anticipation about the alliance, stating, "With over a decade of experience and a clientele exceeding 26,000 across diverse industries, our collaboration with BizIQ is a strategic move towards solidifying TradeScore as the foremost brand in market trading consumer technologies."

As an esteemed partner of Meta and Google, BizIQ brings a wealth of experience and technological prowess to the collaboration. This partnership underscores a mutual commitment to innovation, user experience, and marketing excellence.

Commencing December 2023, BizIQ will spearhead various aspects of TradeScore's online brand and market development efforts. This comprehensive approach is designed to establish a robust digital presence and comprehensively brand the TradeScore market trading products online.

The TradeScore TradingView indicators represent a paradigm shift in market analysis. Utilizing advanced algorithms, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, these indicators provide a user-friendly yet highly effective solution for traders seeking precise market insights.

In tandem with the indicators, the TradeScore xTreme trading robot, developed in collaboration with MaxTrades AI, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate trading strategies.

For more information about the TradeScore line of products, please visit tradescorepro.com.

Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. is an emerging growth company strategically expanding into digital commerce initiatives in finance, IP licensing, cryptocurrency, and high-value NFTs.

