ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc.: ADM Tronics Prepares for Commercial Launch of Vet-Sonotron Veterinary Therapy Device

NORTHVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / ADM Tronics (OTCQB:ADMT) an innovator in medical and therapeutic technology, is pleased to announce its upcoming commercial launch of the Vet-Sonotron®, non-invasive veterinary therapy device, for non-drug treatment of pain. This groundbreaking advancement is poised to redefine veterinary care by offering a non-invasive effective solution for a wide range of animal health conditions. See the video of the Vet-Sonotron successful treatment of a dog and thoroughbred horse on severe pain:

https://youtu.be/opa-THES9qw?si=sciurLgloRvJSaCN

Based on unprecedented performance of the Vet-Sonotron to treat pain without the use of drugs, the Company expects robust demand in a veterinary market estimated at over $64 billion in the United States. The Vet-Sonotron will be available for sale or lease as well as on a pay-per-treatment unit metering system developed by ADMT.

Those interested in adding this new therapeutic technology to their practice or business can visit www.vet-sonotron.com and enter an email address to be notified when the Vet-Sonotron is available.

"We are excited to enter the final stages of preparation for the commercial launch of the Vet-Sonotron," stated Andre' DiMino, ADMT CEO. "With our dedication to improving animal health and well-being, we are confident the Vet-Sonotron can transform veterinary care by providing a game-changing solution to help enhance the lives of animals and their owners."

The Vet-Sonotron represents a significant leap forward in veterinary medicine, harnessing state-of-the-art therapeutic technology to address painful and debilitating musculoskeletal ailments in companion animals and livestock. The device employs cutting-edge, non-invasive technology to stimulate tissue repair, reduce inflammation, and alleviate pain, while reducing the need for drugs or surgery. This innovative approach not only improves the overall well-being of animals but also minimizes stress for animals and their caregivers.

ADMT's' commitment to scientific rigor and technological excellence is reflected in the Vet-Sonotron's development. Testing and research have demonstrated the device's effectiveness across multiple species, making it a versatile and indispensable tool for veterinary practitioners. The ease of use and customizable treatment options of the Vet-Sonotron further enhance its appeal, ensuring that veterinarians can tailor treatments to the unique needs of each animal.

https://www.vet-sonotron.com/therapeutic-efficacy

For more information about ADMT and the upcoming commercial launch of the Vet-Sonotron veterinary therapy device, please visit vet-sonotron.com or call 201-767-6040.

About ADMT

ADMT is dedicated to advancing electronic therapeutic medical technologies. With a history of innovation and a commitment to improving healthcare, ADMT specializes in developing cutting-edge medical devices and therapies. ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products. ADMT has three areas of activity: Proprietary Electronic Medical Devices; Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; and, Eco-Friendly, Water-Based Formulations. The Company's headquarters, laboratories, and FDA-Registered medical device manufacturing operations are located in Northvale, NJ. ADMT's multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure, for the research, development and commercialization of diversified technologies.

ADMT welcomes inquiries for its electronics and medical device contract services at www.admteng.com.

