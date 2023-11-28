Optima Care Harborview Receives U.S. News Nursing Home Award for Long-Term Care

Innovative Care Center Earns Recognition for Compassion and Top of the Line Long-Term Care Services

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Optima Care, which maintains an ownership interest in a network of independent skilled nursing and rehabilitative care centers across New York and New Jersey, today announced that Optima Care Harborview, an elite facility delivering a warm, supportive and uplifting environment, has received the U.S. News Best Nursing Homes For Long-Term Care award.

70% of people who reach the age of 65 will need long-term care at some point in their life, and by 2050, up to 30 million Americans will require long-term care services. Placing a loved one in a nursing home brings up criteria such as location, quality of services and amenities. In 2019, U.S. News added a Long-Term Care rating, evaluating the care delivered to residents who are no longer able to care for themselves. The publication evaluates more than 15,000 facilities across the U.S.

The important Long-Term Care rating evaluates the ability of a facility to deliver ongoing, daily assistance with both health-related care and non-skilled personal care. It is based on a 5-point scale, and homes must be "High Performing" in the long-term care category in order to be listed by U.S. News.

Optima Care Harborview is a 2024 recipient of U.S. News' Best Nursing Home for Long-Term Care award. Their excellent track record on medical outcomes, processes of care, and staffing has elevated them to the top percentage of nationwide facilities. U.S. News also takes into account scientific literature review, discussions with industry experts and statistical modeling.

"We're honored to be among the recipients of the Long-Term Care awards from U.S. News. We're cognizant that many patients who require long-term care have conditions that limit their ability to live independently and take care of themselves," said Eric Mendel, CEO of Optima Care. "We want to serve as a home away from home where patients receive the compassionate, high-level care they deserve and are treated like the unique individual they are - making sure their last years are full of dignity and respect."

Optima Care Harborview, located in Jersey City, offers high-quality care and services to residents in a safe, comfortable, and supportive environment. Professionals include nurses, nursing aides, occupational, physical, and speech therapists who put their focus on enhancing the health and well-being of residents. Long-term care is a means to meet patients' personal needs over a prolonged period of time and the program encompasses a range of services and supports. Nurses and aides are available 24 hours a day, and the facility is designed to ensure residents feel at home while being provided the assistance they need to optimize their well-being and quality of life.

