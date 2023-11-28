Rezolut, LLC: Rezolut Partners With Southtowns Radiology to Expand Imaging Services in Western New York

HAMBURG, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Rezolut, LLC, a high-growth medical imaging business, is pleased to announce it has entered into a partnership agreement with Southtowns Radiology, headquartered in Hamburg, NY.





Southtowns Radiology is a multi-modality, all-digital radiology network in Western New York, consisting of three imaging centers in Erie County. Southtowns provides women's imaging, preventative screenings, MRI, CT, Interventional Radiology, and a host of additional diagnostic imaging services. Founded in 1959 and led by a team of over 20 physicians, Southtowns is renowned for its compassionate technologists and board-certified radiologists - offering a patient-centric approach to care.

Over the decades, Southtowns Radiology has garnered the trust of both healthcare providers and patients through a commitment to delivering expertise and compassion at every stage. Their patient-centric approach focuses on providing top-tier diagnostic imaging services with exceptional quality. This is made possible by a team of highly qualified and widely respected physicians, as well as committed technologists and staff members in the imaging centers.

According to Dr. Jin Kim, CEO of Rezolut, "This partnership is important to Rezolut because of Southtowns' dedication to the community it serves, its core values, and its vision of delivering exceptional patient-centered care align seamlessly with our own. We are excited to join a team of professionals who prioritize patients' health and employ innovation through expertise and advanced technology to improve health outcomes. Additionally, our partnership with Southtowns strengthens our footprint in the Northeastern United States."

"We are very excited about the opportunity to work closely with Rezolut to explore the growth and expansion of our Radiology services," said Dr. Asha Ziembiec, who has been serving as President of Southtowns Radiology. "We are also pleased to be able to continue operating our private practice group of Radiologists and will continue to provide interpretation services to Southtowns' patients while partnering with Rezolut."

The acquisition increases Rezolut's number of outpatient imaging centers to 43 nationally, with 19 in the Northeast. The move demonstrates Rezolut's commitment to building an innovative, national, multi-modal platform that delivers high-quality patient service.

