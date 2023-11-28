Fira De Barcelona: Third Edition of Smart City Expo Doha Opens Tomorrow





BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From Wednesday to Thursday, the capital of Qatar will once again become the nerve centre of urban innovation with the opening of a new edition of Smart City Expo Doha, the region's leading smart city event to be held at Al Bidda Park. Now in its third year, SCE Doha will bring together 70 local and international speakers and more than 80 countries with the aim of fostering innovation and harnessing disruptive technologies to shape the urban future.Although SCE Doha is being held in person at Al-Bidda Park, the event will also be streamed live on the Tomorrow.city platform.



Organized by the Qatar Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), SCE Doha is an event of Smart City Expo World Congress and Fira Barcelona International, that will be held within the International Horticulture Exhibition of Qatar from 29th to 30th of November.

Under the theme "A World of Data, Connecting People, Elevating Lives", SCE Doha will claim the fundamental role of data, connectivity and technology in building smarter, more sustainable and liveable cities for their citizens, with an emphasis on the transformative potential of cutting-edge technologies.

During the two-day event, the 70 speakers will deliver more than twenty sessions on four main themes: Green Urban Environments, Digital Governance, Cognitive Cities and Livable Places. Some forty leading companies and organisations, such as Ooredoo, QNB, Meeza, Mshreib Properties, Malomatia, Huawei, Deloitte and Google Cloud, will also participate and explain, discuss, inspire and exchange their knowledge and innovative ideas on how to bring smart development to cities, showcasing different projects, initiatives and solutions for a more innovative, sustainable and inclusive urban future.

Smart City Expo Doha is part of the internationalisation strategy of Smart City Expo World Congress, the world's leading exhibition on smart cities and urban solutions organised annually by Fira de Barcelona, which held its 13th edition last November. Along these lines, foreign editions have been held in 2023 in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, the United States, Mexico and China.

For media requests please contact:

Salvador Bilurbina

email: sbilurbina@firabarcelona.com

phone: +34628162674

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75f33445-f865-49ce-aebe-e5071dad07ef