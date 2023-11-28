Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Biovica International AB (155/23)

With effect from November 29, 2023, the units rights in Biovica International AB will be traded on the list for First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 08, 2023. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: BIOVIC UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021148145 Order book ID: 313255 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 29, 2023, the paid subscription units in Biovica International AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: BIOVIC BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021148152 Order book ID: 313258 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB