KALRAY: Kalray Amplifies Presence in US Market via Distribution and Reseller Agreement with JBandA

Strategic agreement to accelerate deployment of Kalray's innovative data management and DPU-based storage solutions with initial focus on media and AI markets

Grenoble, November 28, 2023 - Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a leader in hardware and software technologies dedicated to data management and data intensive processing from cloud to edge, and JB&A, a leading distributor of technology solutions in North America, today announce a strategic partnership to distribute Kalray and pixitmedia[1] data management and storage solutions in the US market with initial focus on the media & entertainment vertical and AI solutions.

JB&A is a leading distributor of technology products and solutions serving a wide range of industries including broadcast, post-production, live events, and more. JB&A is a subsidiary of DCC, a leading international sales, marketing, and support services group worldwide. The JB&A and Kalray strategic agreement is designed to drive growth in North America for both partners starting in 2024.

As part of this agreement, JB&A will distribute Kalray's full data management and storage solutions portfolio in the US including its new DPU-enabled storage appliance, NG-Box, which is integrated with Dell PowerEdge R750 rack servers. NG-Box is a disaggregated NVMe storage array designed to excel at unstructured data workloads and to offer reliable, fast, and scalable on-premises storage for the world's most demanding workflows. Kalray is a Dell Technologies partner and combines its solutions with Dell servers, storage, and networking to create industry-leading value propositions that address the challenges of data-intensive workloads.

With this agreement:

JB&A will set-up an integration center in its facilities in Mississippi to build, integrate and ship Kalray and pixit media solutions;

media solutions; JB&A will distribute Kalray and pixit media solutions to customers throughout North America;

media solutions to customers throughout North America; JB&A will promote Kalray and pixitmedia solutions to its large eco-system of resellers and customers.

"We're thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with JB&A," said Eric Baissus, Kalray CEO. "JB&A is a perfect partner for Kalray in North America given its unique expertise, experience, and network in the primary markets we serve today."

"Kalray and its subsidiary company pixitmedia have a great portfolio of solutions for data intensive applications, AI workloads, and solutions essential to the media and entertainment industry," said Greg Burgess, SVP JB&A. "We see a huge market in front of Kalray and look forward to working together as they grow their US presence ."

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray is a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data-centric computing markets, from cloud to edge.

Kalray provides a full range of products to enable smarter, more efficient, and energy-wise data-intensive applications and infrastructures. Its offers include its unique patented DPU (Data Processing Unit) processors and acceleration cards as well as its leading-edge software-defined storage and data management offers. Separated or in combination, Kalray's high-performance solutions allow its customers to improve the efficiency of data centers or design the best solutions in fast-growing sectors such as AI, Media & Entertainment, Life Sciences, Scientific Research, Edge Computing, Automotive and others.

Founded in 2008 as a spin-off of the well-known French CEA research lab, with corporate and financial investors such as Alliance Venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), NXP Semiconductors or Bpifrance, Kalray is dedicated through technology, expertise, and passion to offer more: more for a smart world, more for the planet, more for customers and developers. www.kalrayinc.com

ABOUT JB&A

JB&A is a leading distributor of technology products and solutions, serving a wide range of industries, including broadcast, post-production, live events, and more. With a focus on exceptional customer service and a portfolio of cutting-edge technology solutions, JB&A is dedicated to helping its customers achieve their production and content creation goals. For more information, visit www.jbanda.com.

[1] a Kalray subsidiary and global leader in software-defined storage and data management and orchestration solutions for the media and entertainment industry

