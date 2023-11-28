Strategic Alliance Targets Innovative Data Management and Storage Solutions for Media Sectors

pixitmedia, a Kalray company (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL) and a global leader in software-defined storage and data management and orchestration solutions for the media and entertainment industry, today announces expansion into the U.S. market by naming JB&A as its primary distribution partner.

JB&A is a leading distributor of technology products and solutions serving a wide range of industries including broadcast, post-production, live events, and more. JB&A is a subsidiary of DCC, a leading international sales, marketing, and support services group worldwide.

This strategic alliance translates into significant growth opportunities in the North America market for pixitmedia, whose solutions integrate with media and entertainment workflows to drive data management and storage efficiency both on premises and in the cloud. This partnership also sets the stage to speed deployment of both pixitmedia and Kalray solutions into the US market.

US-based media and entertainment customers can now gain access to pixitmedia's industry leading pixstor and ngenea data management and storage capabilities while benefitting from peace of mind as JB&A's hosted integration center in Mississippi will support staging and deployment of solutions at scale.

"We're thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with JB&A," said Ben Leaver, co-founder and CEO at pixitmedia. "Our mutual commitment to operational excellence and customer-focused solutions aligns perfectly, making this collaboration an exciting step forward for our companies and the industry as a whole."

pixitmedia's software-defined data platform is an industry leading data and infrastructure management platform created specifically to meet the challenges and demanding workloads that creative media companies encounter. With a passion for its customers, pixitmedia focuses on delivering the following benefits:

Freedom from data lock-in, putting control into the hands of its customers

Global view of data and global collaboration across on premises, cloud and dispersed locations, eliminating data duplication and increasing efficiency

Orchestration and automation tightly aligned to M&E workflows

An NVME solution offering guaranteed performance for real-time video environments running Windows, Linux and Mac applications delivered via pixitmedia integrations of Dell Technologies, Solidigm, and Kalray DPU technologies

pixitmedia enhances JB&A's already robust portfolio and commitment to deliver hybrid solutions for media verticals that incorporate industry leading technologies, including other third party storage offerings that integrate with pixitmedia's ngenea platform.

"pixitmedia has a great portfolio of solutions for data intensive workloads that are essential to the media and entertainment industry," said Nicholas Smith, vice president of technology at JB&A. "We see a huge market in front of pixitmedia and look forward to working together as they grow their US market presence."

As part of this agreement, JB&A will also distribute pixitmedia and Kalray's new DPU-enabled storage appliance, NG-Box, which is integrated with Dell PowerEdge R750 rack servers. NG-Box is a disaggregated NVMe storage array designed to excel at unstructured data workloads and to offer reliable, fast, and scalable on-premises storage for the world's most demanding workflows.

"Dell Technologies has had a long-standing relationship with Kalray and its subsidiary company, pixitmedia, and is proud that Kalray has chosen to continue working with Dell for this next stage of its journey," said James Rugman, senior systems engineer at Dell Technologies. "Kalray has produced some fantastic solutions which are a perfect showcase of what our hardware platforms are capable of, as well as the custom component integration capabilities of our OEM division in particular. We see huge potential for Kalray moving forward and are excited to be a part of that future."

For pixitmedia, this partnership represents an essential part of its ongoing mission to revolutionize data management and empower businesses across the industry. For more information about pixitmedia, visit www.pixitmedia.com.

About pixitmedia

Specialists in software-defined storage and data management solutions for media and entertainment, pixitmedia is a Kalray company (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data-centric applications markets from edge to cloud.

pixitmedia goes beyond storage to facilitate seamless data collaboration and enable your data to propel the power of your ideas. Our award-winning software-defined data solutions simplify the flow of data to reduce the complexity of working with data in a global environment. We devise optimized solutions that give creative customers both choice and freedom. Our restless innovation constantly pushes boundaries, and the unrivaled diligence and knowledge of our team ensures optimum performance and value from our solutions that give data owners complete control over their valuable intellectual property.

About JB&A

JB&A is a leading distributor of technology products and solutions, serving a wide range of industries, including broadcast, post-production, live events, houses of worship, and more. With a focus on exceptional customer service and a portfolio of cutting-edge technology solutions, JB&A is dedicated to helping its customers achieve their production and content creation goals. For more information, visit www.jbanda.com.

